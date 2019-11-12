Chromebooks will soon list “End of Life” in the settings menu

The Auto Update Policy (End of Life date) for Chromebooks and Chrome devices has been undergoing some major overhauls as of late as Google works to extend the expiry date of more than one hundred models. Now that users are getting more life out of their machines, Google is now making the End of Life date easier to find by adding it to the Chrome OS settings page.

We discovered the commit for the update a few weeks back and today, XDA Developers have reported that the change has been merged and is live in the Canary Channel. At some point in the next two major updates of Chrome OS, you should be able to navigate to the settings menu via the system tray and click “About Chrome OS>Additional details” and see the End of Life date for your specific device. Clicking “Learn More” will take users to the support page that details the Final Software Update. (Essentially, your Chromebook is coming to its end of life. Click here to find a new one.)

This is a minor change in the grand scheme of things but it signals that Chrome OS is getting the polish it needs to be a legitimate option in the consumer space. With a score of aging models still available from countless retailers, transparency about a device’s End of Life is more important than ever. Since Chrome OS’ Auto Update Policy is based on the age of the hardware, it would be great if retailers would be listing this information where it is visible to consumers. Just my opinion.

Source: XDA Developers