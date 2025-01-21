Chromebooks, ChromeOS and the Android Kernel: what we think is going on [VIDEO]

There’s been a lot of talk, rumor, excitement and trepidation going around about Android replacing Chrome OS on Chromebooks. On one side, you have Google telling us just a bit about the changes under the hood in an announcement that was purposefully meant to sound benign. On the other, you have wild rumors and insider info that Android is going to completely replace ChromeOS on Chromebooks. As usual, the reality likely lies somewhere in the middle.

What we know for sure

Back in the summer, Google announced they’re replacing the standard Chrome OS Linux kernel with the Android Linux kernel. This is a significant shift, but it’s not about ditching Chrome OS entirely. Google’s goal is to better align the two operating systems, allowing them to roll out new features (especially AI-powered ones) more efficiently. Here’s the specific statement Google made at the time:

To continue rolling out new Google AI features to users at a faster and even larger scale, we’ll be embracing portions of the Android stack, like the Android Linux kernel and Android frameworks, as part of the foundation of ChromeOS. We already have a strong history of collaboration, with Android apps available on ChromeOS and the start of unifying our Bluetooth stacks as of ChromeOS 122. Bringing the Android-based tech stack into ChromeOS will allow us to accelerate the pace of AI innovation at the core of ChromeOS, simplify engineering efforts, and help different devices like phones and accessories work better together with Chromebooks. At the same time, we will continue to deliver the unmatched security, consistent look and feel, and extensive management capabilities that ChromeOS users, enterprises, and schools love.

Think of it this way: if a new feature is developed for Android phones, it can be easily adapted for Chrome OS without needing to be completely rebuilt. This streamlines development and ensures a more consistent experience across devices.

The rumors

Following Google’s announcement, the rumor mill went into overdrive. It took a bit longer than I expected, but a couple months ago, we went from a kernel change to a full-blown OS coup d’état. Claims arose of insider info that stated Android would completely replace Chrome OS, while others reported on development of a new “Pixel laptop” running Android instead of ChromeOS.

It’s important to remember that even within a company as large as Google, internal rumors can get distorted. While these rumors might have some basis in reality, they often lack the full context. Could there be a situation where Android takes over for ChromeOS on Chromebooks? Could we see a Pixel Laptop? It’s possible, sure, but I doubt it will all go down that simply. Instead, what’s actually going on is likely a lot less disruptive to Google’s current client base and a lot less explosive in news cycles.

The likely middle ground

So, what is that likely outcome? First, we need to remember that Google has millions of Chrome OS users across schools, businesses, and individual consumers. They can’t just abandon this user base that depends on the Safety, Simplicity and Security pillars of ChromeOS. Android can’t currently match those pillars, and especially for enterprise and education, getting Android to serve those use cases would be a monumental effort.

So, I’d posit at this point that instead of a complete takeover, we’re likely to see a more integrated approach with the Android Kernel at the heart of ChromeOS with the general Chromebook experience remaining intact. With this reality, I could imagine a version of ChromeOS where Android apps run seamlessly without emulation issues, where tons of features that Pixel users enjoy show up immediately on ChromeOS, and the pace of innovation in AI moves far faster than before.

This approach allows Google to leverage the strengths of both operating systems without forcing either to perform in sectors they aren’t suited for. You wouldn’t want ChromeOS on a phone, and for the foreseeable future, you wouldn’t want just Android on your laptop, either. There’s a reality where those scenarios aren’t necessary and the underlying advantages of both still get to shine. That’s what I’m betting on.

While no one knows exactly what the future holds, it’s safe to say that Chrome OS isn’t going anywhere. There will be changes, but they’re likely to be for the better. Google has too much invested in Chrome OS to simply abandon it. So, if you’re considering a Chromebook, don’t let the rumors scare you away. Chrome OS is here to stay, and the future looks bright with the potential for even greater integration with Android.