Chromebooks & Chrome OS Deserve Some Credit (or Some Reasons Why I Love Chrome OS)

mm by Robby Payne
For the past year, much of the attention and focus around Chromebooks has been aimed at the addition of the Google Play Store and Android app compatibility. Rightfully so, this addition could eventually lead to Chromebooks with much more flexibility and power than they currently have.

In the search for more and more capability and legitimacy, however, I (and probably a lot of others) forgot about some of the core things Chromebooks – and Chrome OS by extension – are simply fantastic at.

For a few days this past week, I had a situation that caused me to operate from a Microsoft Surface Pro for a couple days, and the experience has done nothing but solidify my love for Chrome OS. Sure, there are limitations, but there are also things that Chrome OS simply nails and does better than any other OS on offer.

Put plainly, Chrome OS deserves some credit for this stuff.

The 90/10 Rule

OK, so maybe that rule isn’t a thing, but I’m going to make it one for the purposes of this post.

The basis of the rule is this: if the 90% of things you do on a device are basically frictionless and work well, you can make concessions for the other 10%.

I have a friend that just updated to High Sierra on his 2016 Macbook Pro and it is all sorts of broken. It has become so bad that he is looking into rolling back a version just to get through the workday. His 90/10 rule is out of sorts.

Another friend hates the inability to confidently transfer files off of his Android phone onto his Mac. He also gets frustrated with some extended display issues he regurlarly has. These issues, however, are part of that 10% and don’t affect the vast majority of his workflow. His 90/10 rule is in line.

For me, Chromebooks do so much so well that my 90/10 stays in line, too. Sure, we can talk about the issues with Microsoft Office or the lack of Photoshop, but for my workflow, those things are very insignificant. I edit graphics with Gravit Designer (review coming soon) and I leverage Google Docs for all it is worth. Every once and a while I have to find a workaround, but it is rare. Very rare.

So for me, the 10% of times I meet friction, I get irritated but also remind myself of how great the other 90% is. This applies to phones and tablets, too. As long as the friction stays down for the vast majority of the time, we tend to stay with what works for our use-case.

What Does This Have To Do With Chromebooks?

A lot, actually. You see, as I stated in the opening, we have been hyper-focused on new features and abilities coming to Chromebooks. This is fine and needs to continue being what drives the segment forward. The more capable Chrome OS becomes, the more people can make it a large part of their computing lives.

However, when we only focus on what’s next and what is coming, sometimes we forget how good things are right in front of us. Thus, I wanted to highlight some things that Chromebooks do better than both Windows laptops and Macbooks alike.

I’m not arguing that you should ditch either of those things today. I’m simply wanting to highlight some of the things that I feel Chrome OS is superior at doing. So, let’s do that.

Updates

Upon receiving the aforementioned Surface Pro, I had to run some updates. Not joking, the device updated for 4 hours, one update after another. Coming from Chrome OS for the past few years, this was mind-boggling to me. Sure, you could technically use the device while it was doing this, but it needed many reboots to continue the process, so I wasn’t interested in messing with it until it finished.

It was painful.

Chromebooks update in the background, don’t worry with malware, and stay on a roughly 6-week schedule of regular refreshes. It’s something you don’t think much about until you don’t have it any longer.

Boot Times & Setup

Closely related to updates is boot time. After one of those Chrome OS background updates, you need to restart in order to apply the update. No real worry there as Chromebooks can reboot in a matter of seconds. Usually from power down to power up, you’re looking at 15 seconds.

From sleep, you are up and running instantly and a cold boot happens in under 10 seconds on most machines. Again, it is a feature you forget about until you don’t have it any longer.

Setup

Setup is equally quick. From a new device, a user can be set up and running in just a few minutes. If there is a Chromebook near and I need to get a job done, I can simply sign in, let my apps and extensions install, and get to work.

By contrast, the Windows experience I had the other day took me hours to get set up. Hours.

I remember a time a few years ago when I had a work-related emergency and I was at a birthday party. I Googled the nearest Best Buy, ran in, found a Chromebook, signed in and took care of the issue. Within minutes of signing in, all my tools needed for my job were at my fingertips and I was instantly productive.

Afterwards, I signed out and all my stuff left the store with me. I felt like a superhero.

Multi-User

A distinguishing characteristic of Chrome OS is the multi-user setup it employs. Because boot times are crazy-fast, logging out one user and logging in another is simple and effective. Added to the fact that setup also happens with such brevity, getting started on any Chromebook or handing your device to a friend is a seamless, simple process.

Log in, wait just a few minutes, watch your entire desktop setup appear, and then get to work on whatever it was you picked up the device for in the first place. Multi-user is so good that many homes could have a single Chromebook with multiple accounts and feel just fine on a daily basis as long as sharing isn’t a big deal. In fact, there are many times that it is just as easy to grab my wife’s Chromebook at home instead of getting by bookbag out of my car in the garage.

When multiple people can so easily use a single device with so little friction in the process, it is a win. Chromebooks are simply the best at multi-user setups.

Trackpads

While using the Surface Pro, the trackpad was pretty good (it was a $1500 device after all), but I found it inconsistent across the OS. In Edge, the sensitivity, speed, and coasting were pretty good. Move to Chrome or Firefox and it was workable, but odd. Coasting felt abrupt and I just couldn’t get it to behave the way it feels when you navigate with the touchscreen. And that’s the point of multi-touch gestures, right?

Moving over to files and system apps, however, the multi-touch gestures behave very strangely if at all. It is all a bit odd on such a high-end device.

This is something Mac OS has been great at for years and continues to be the best at. Chrome OS is a close second for me, though. Even on cheaper machines, gestures and scrolling feel like interacting with a touchscreen and I don’t have to wonder if these behaviors will simply not function in different parts of the OS.

It just works and works well. When we talk about devices like the Pixelbook, the pointer control, swiping and gestures work just as well as a Macbook Pro, and that is saying something. With how messy touchpads/trackpads are on Windows devices, this is one of those things I simply forget about when using a Chromebook. It really is well done.

Multiple Monitors

For some time, Chrome OS has been pretty good at extending or mirroring to other monitors. As they continue adding flexibility here, I have to say Chrome OS handles this as good or better than anything on the market. I’ve plugged so many monitors and TV’s into my Chromebook that I’ve simply lost count and not one time have I come away unable to get connected and set up quickly.

The ability to quickly reposition the monitors in virtual space and set primary displays is key here, but one other feature has simply been perfect for my use; and that is resolution scaling.

Moving items between my high DPI screen and my standard DPI QHD (or standard HD) screen never causes issue. Things scale between the monitors beautifully and just work.

I cannot say the same with the Surface Pro. Instead, I couldn’t quite line up the displays like I wanted and as I moved items between screens, things got messy and unusable pretty quickly. UI elements were blown up to comical proportions while my Chrome browser window refused to resize. Unplugging the display got things back to normal, but all the resets and workarounds I could find wouldn’t fix this glaring issue.

Sure, eventual software updates could remedy the situation, but I was once again reminded of how easy all this is on a Chromebook. Plug and play at its best. It just works.

Let’s Wrap This Up

This list isn’t exhaustive by any measure. I’m sure there are things you all could add and I implore you to do just that in the comments. Tell me the things you feel like Chrome OS excels at. Tell me the ways you prefer it over other OS’s. Tell me about the ways you feel Chrome OS gets a bit short-changed.

What I ask you not to do in this comments section is tell me all the things Chrome OS can’t do, because there are plenty of them and we’ve all talked about that a lot. The point of all this is to show that our favorite OS possesses value to a lot of users beyond what apps can and can’t run on it. It is to show that, despite the narrow view of many users, Chrome OS has features that set it apart, make it special, and make people love to use it.

It is all to show that if your 90% of work or play can happen on a Chromebook, perhaps the other 10% isn’t worth not enjoying all that Chrome OS offers.

  • Mike Lamb

    Its not that I love Chrome as a browser, though I do very much like the designs of Chromebooks. Rather I hate Microshaft Windows and the company much more. Its my most hated company. Apple and its iOS isn’t much better. I’ve run Linux but it is too limited, so it leaves me Chrome, though the Chrombooks makes Chrome more palatable.

  • Rein J

    Indeed, Chromebooks are so hassle free! I hardly use anything else any more.

    I use my Chromebook both privately and for business. My Acer R11 runs Citrix quite well, significantly better than my Macbook. Chrome OS supports Display link docking natively (no other OS does so), using one USB port for network, keyboard/mouse and dual monitor all together. When the lid is closed then, nothing weird happens, it just keeps running and with the internal monitor switched off the battery lasts significantly longer then specified. When I then disconnect the monitors it does go into sleep mode, but it wakes up quite fast when opened and my Citrix environment will still be there most of the time. When travelling by train the 11,6 inch size is perfect.
    Google docs is my favorite word processor, I never loose my work any more by accidently closing windows without saving work and it has so many save points you could rollback to!

    One other thing I would like to mention: my first Chromebook is almost 3 years old and it runs just as smooth of maybe even better then it did when is was new, nothing slowed down like I was used to in a Windows environment.

    The play store is there on the Acer R11, potentially terrific but up to now less useful, as most of the apps have issues and in many cases, the web versions of apps on Chrome OS work as good if not better. What I really miss in the Android environment is sharing the storage with the Chrome OS environment.

    For photo editing, I use a 2013 Macbook as a darkroom appliance. That’s the 10 percent thing for me.

  • Zé Horacio Phips

    Brilliant article. Directly at the crucial point.

  • Joan Fahlgren

    Ever since Win 10 came out I have been hearing cyberfriends moaning about the horrible updates, sometimes taking 10 hours to download. Of course I tell them about Chromebook updates that seem like magic, whoosh, you’re done. I have three things I can’t do on my Chromebook but I can’t do two of them on newer Windows programs either, so I still nurse along an old XP book running MS Money 98, can’t bear to part with all that data which I do find useful.

  • yowlingcat

    My big grouse with Chrome OS is to do with the limitations of the G-Suite – I am a lawyer and the limited ability to format and work with larger, more complex documents kills the thing. Chrome OS is great, love it, love my CB’s, great at emailing on the go and so on, but Google really needs to address the limitations of G-Suite and its compatibility with the de facto standard that is MS Office out in the real world.

    (Just got an Asus C101 and absolutely love it both as a CB and as an Android tablet: there is still so much scope for improvement and when Google gets this right, it could well take the lead as the gadget of choice for most people. But not yet.)

  • AJ Feldman

    I absolutely love my Asus Chromebox, which is on the list to get Android Apps (hopefully soon). I love my Acer Chromebook R 13 Convertible, 13.3-inch Full HD Touch, MediaTek MT8173C, 4GB LPDDR3, 32GB, Chrome, CB5-312T-K5X4 which already has the Play Store and works fantastically. Although I really wish we could use Microsoft Office Suite in Chromebook, all of the other bonuses that were mentioned in this article are the very reason I will never go back to a Microsoft OS based PC. To me those devices have gone the way of IBM (or 100% IBM compatible computers……did I just age myself?)

  • RMP

    The Windows PC that my employer provides doesn’t have too many usage issues because IT admin locks down these devices to very severely restrict what you can do and how you can do it. I don’t mind these draconian measures, because it reminds me why I no longer use anything but a Chromebook when don’t have to use my at-work PC.