Chromebook Tablet “Twosday” Deals

Well, in case you totally missed the news, it is officially “Twosday.” What’s all the fuss about? That really depends on who you ask but the tl:dr is that today is February 22, 2022. If you write this in its simplest form, it becomes 2/22/22. That’s a lot of deuces. In some parts of the world other than the U.S., the date is written 22.02.2022 which makes it a very tasty palindrome. When typed on a calculator or with the correct font, it can even be an ambigram that can be read the exact same way when turned upside down.

Anyway, there’s your update on why the internet is buzzing about Twosday. For us, we’ve uncovered some Chrome OS tablets deals to help you celebrate and save some money in the process. There very well might be something to this very rare date that is Twosday because the stars have aligned and three of the best Chromebook tablets have all gone on sale at the same time. You can pick one up for as little as $249. In no particular order, here are three great Chromebook deals to brighten your day.

HP Chromebook x2 11

The Best Buy version of HP’s Snapdragon-powered 2-in-1 has returned to its regular retail price of $599 but you can pick up one directly from HP and still save some serious cash. The MSRP of the 8GB/128GB model on HP’s website is normally $679 which is a decent amount more than the Best Buy one. However, if the listing is correct, the one on HP’s website comes equipped with LTE capabilities. The listing doesn’t mention the stylus but I believe that it does come with the wirelessly charging USI stylus. If you have this model, drop a comment and give us some confirmation.

Right now, you can pick up the HP Chromebook x2 11 w/LTE for the deliciously low price of only $429 and that’s a very aggressive deal on a Chrome OS tablet that’s as unique as it is versatile. The Snapdragon 7c Gen 1 isn’t quite powerful enough to use as my daily driver but many could find this detachable the perfect go-to device for any occasion.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3

While a bit long in the tooth, the original Lenovo Chromebook Duet is a perfect tagalong device, and its design still holds up more than two years after its debut. It doesn’t hurt that Lenovo’s 10.1″ tablet is pretty much responsible for reviving the entire Chrome OS tablet market. The MediaTek SoC is a little too slow to be a productivity machine but the Duet 3 makes a great Chrome OS/Android tablet, e-reader, or just a secondary device for toting around.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 at Best Buy is our preferred model because it comes with substantially more storage than the one from Lenovo proper. It retails for $299 and comes with a detachable keyboard. Right now, you can snag one for only $249 which is still a solid value on this portable little tablet.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5

Arguably the best Chrome OS tablet on the market, 13.3″ Lenovo Duet 5 is larger than your average tablet but that’s what makes it such a versatile device. The 2-in-1 is powered by the Snapdragon 7c and is matched with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The internals combined with the large OLED display makes it a tablet that you can actually use as a primary device and not feel like you’re getting the short end of the stick.

At its retail price of $499, it takes some real negotiation to convince me to purchase a tablet-first device. However, when you can pick one up and save $100, it gets a lot easier to win that argument. The Duet 5 is capable of handling moderate tasks and despite what you may think, the tablet experience is actually quite enjoyable. You can pick one up at Best Buy for only $399 at the moment.

So, there you go. Some great deals on some awesome Chrome OS tablets just in time for Twosday. Now, go out and enjoy the rest of your day. You deserve it.