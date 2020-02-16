Chrome OS adding gesture tutorials to the “Out of the Box” setup

The setup process for Chrome OS or as it is formally known, OOBE (out of box experience), has changed significantly over the years. What was once a simple login screen and Chrome syncing has evolved to a near full-blown setup process as users are prompted to install and review Android apps, activate the Google Assistant and in some cases, set up biometrics. With the expected anticipation of more tablets on the horizon, developers are now working on a basic tutorial to walk users through tablet gestures when they first set up a device that has tablet mode enabled.

OOBE: Add initial screen for gesture navigation education This CL adds the initial screen code for the oobe gesture navigation education. The five pages within the new screen are mostly empty and only contain a title, subtitle, and next button. Chromium Repository

The user flow for the new “gesture navigation education” will include an introduction screen that will prompt users to learn their way around Chrome OS’ updated gestures. The specifics could change as the feature is refined but currently, these are the screens that will be displayed in the walkthrough.

Introducing a new way to navigate with gestures – Get Started

Go Home – To get to the Homescreen at any time, swipe up from the bottom.

Go Back – To return to the previous screen, swipe from the side.

Switch to open apps – To see all open app windows, swipe up from the bottom and hold.

Presumably, you will be able to skip this tutorial if you’re already in the know on Chrome OS tablet gestures. The bug report attached to the commit is private so it is unclear how soon we’ll see this change but it is a good indicator that Google has not abandoned the hopes that Chrome OS tablets can be a viable form-factor for the masses.