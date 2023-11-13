At least one new Chromebook Plus model is finally going back on sale

It’s been a bit of a dry spell for new, branded Chromebook Plus device deals. Frankly, I was a bit shocked when their prices dropped the first time around as I expected both manufacturers and retailers would use the first few weeks of general availability to get the overlapping, non-branded Chromebook Plus models off the shelves.

But in late October, just a few weeks after the initial announcement, all the new, branded Chromebook Plus models went on sale. It shocked me quite a bit, and those deals hung around for a solid week. However, they all dried up around the same time, and we’ve not seen a discount on Chromebook Plus (branded) devices since.

Now, don’t get me wrong: there are plenty of non-branded (or soft branded) Chromebook Plus devices that are or will be on sale. I’ve already ranted about that on last week’s podcast, so I won’t repeat it here. However, I know there are many of you looking for the ones with ‘Chromebook Plus’ emblazoned on the lid, and those devices are the ones that have been full price since early November.

$120 off the Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus

But it looks like we’re getting close enough to the height of the buying season that manufacturers and retailers are ready to start reintroducing those savings on Chromebook Plus. And we’re beginning with the new Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus. At $120 off, that brings the asking price for this fantastic device all the way down to $379.

For that cash, you’re getting a 300+ nit 14-inch 16:10 IPS screen, upward firing speakers, a great backlit keyboard, spacious trackpad, USI support, convertible form factor, and plenty of speed with the 12th-gen Intel Core i3-1315U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage.

There’s a lot to like in this Chromebook, and it pays great homage to the lineage it comes from that began back in 2020. We’ve had solid Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebooks each year since then, and they’ve always delivered a great experience on a realistic budget. This year is no different, and the move to a 16:10 screen is a fantastic change that makes a deal like this one so enticing. Trust me when I tell you, for $379, you’ll be over the moon with this excellent Chromebook.

