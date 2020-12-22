Chromebook lock screen gets a fresh coat of paint

The next few iterations of Chrome OS are shaping up to bring some major changes to the features department but Chromebook UI is getting a fair share of love as of late, as well. The biggest overhaul in the area of aesthetics is without a doubt the upcoming dark/light them that we’re expecting to land in Chrome OS 88 or 89. Other changes include updated wallpapers that coincide with the user’s choice of dark or light themes.

The latest update to the Canary channel brings another change, albeit minor, to the Chrome OS lock screen where users input their password. The current password field is nothing more than a simple line under the field with the recently added “show password” eyeball icon. The background is just another part of the lock screen and there is nothing that differentiates the field from the rest of the screen.

The new login adopts some of Google’s Material Design 2.0 with a slightly translucent background and a border around the text field with a subtle border-radius. The text cursor is now centered in the field and the password remains centered as you type. The show password is included inside the box while the action arrow still stands alone to the right of the text field. This is very reminiscent of older login screens on macOS but it still feels very Google-y, if you ask me. Again, this is a tiny tweak but it is one small piece in the ever-evolving landscape of Chrome OS that will keep the operating system fresh and up-to-date as more and more users adopt the platform.