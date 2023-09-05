Your Chromebook’s launcher may soon let you find things faster with a filter option

Recently, we reported the the Everything launcher on your Chromebook – yes, that search key on your keyboard – was set to receive widgets for diagnostics like battery, RAM and more. Now, per C2 Productions, who posted on X, a new filter icon will appear to the right of your search bar, allowing you to pare down which types of search results you get back when you type.

Whether it’s files, shortcut customization, or diagnostics, C2 indicates you may be able to wipe these types of results out of what’s returned, making it much easier to find what you’re looking for. You can show results only from the Files app, results that are specifically apps, and so on.

This has currently not yet hit the Stable release channel for ChromeOS, and must be enabled via the developer flag ‘Enable launcher search control’, which reads “Enable search control in launcher so that users can customize the results provided”.

Being that it’s called the ‘Everything’ button, you’d think something like this would have been implemented much sooner. I suppose I’ve never felt overwhelmed by the number of things that pop up when I search, but I can see how someone else could, so providing the option seems like a great idea. Thanks again for the great find, C2 Productions!

