Chromebook Deals: Save on this 17.3″ Acer, $300 off a Samsung Galaxy and more

The holiday shopping season is waiting in the wings and soon, we’ll start seeing Black Friday ads EVERYWHERE. Lucky for us, Chromebook deals aren’t hard to find and this week, we have a new round of devices that have been knocked down as much as $300. Whatever your use-case or personal taste, there’s a little something for everyone on this list and you can rest assured that all of these Chromebooks will serve you well for years to come because we never share deals on devices that are nearing their auto expiration date.

First up, we have a Chromebook that hit the market just a few weeks ago and it happens to be the first 17.3″ Chrome OS device to arrive in the hands of consumers. The Acer Chromebook 317 isn’t the most powerful Chromebook on the market but this Pentium Silver model offers up more than enough horsepower to handle a day’s work and then some. The massive clamshell features a 17.3″ FullHD IPS touch display and an integrated numeric keypad alongside the backlit keyboard.

This Chromebook is a bit meager in the storage department with only 64GB of RAM but that pill’s easier to swallow because it does have 8GB of RAM and a MicroSD card slot for expanded storage. Apart from that, this Chromebook offers a decent selection of ports with 2 x USB-C, 2 X USB-A, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The 17.3″ screen is perfect for those that need a large amount of real estate and it’s bright enough to work well in most environments. We tested the model we have in-house and it consistently put out 300-315 nits of brightness. Normally $499, Best Buy’s flash sale has the large laptop marked down to $429 and that’s a solid deal if you’re in need of a device this size.

Acer Chromebook 317 at Best Buy

If you’re in the market for a flagship 2-in-1, Best Buy has you covered in that department, as well. Right now, you can save on formidable Acer Chromebook Spin 713 and the latest Chromebook x360 14c from HP. Both models feature the latest 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs from Intel and both Chromebooks offer up a premium convertible form-factor that makes them as versatile as they are powerful. Here’s a look at what each device has to offer.

The latest Spin 713 from Acer iterates on an already exceptional device. This year’s model brings the powerful Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU together with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of NVMe storage while improving the fit and finish of the convertible’s aluminum chassis. You get a super-bright 3:2 touch display, a backlit keyboard, and a device that is overall one of the best Chromebooks on the market. Regularly $699, you can pick up this powerful 2-in-1 for only $619 at the moment.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 at Best Buy

The HP Chromebook x360 14c is another example of small but substantial improvements in an already great laptop. The 2021 version of HP’s Chrome OS flagship features the 11th Gen Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. While not quite the powerhouse that the Acer is, this Chromebook is still beefy enough to handle Linux apps and anything the web can throw at it. It’s rocking a 14″ FullHD touch display and our only real nit is that HP is still using a 250 nit screen.

Regardless of that one gripe, this Chromebook was and is one of the most popular and affordable flagships on the market. With a retail price of $699, I’d still lean towards the Acer but you can pick up the HP at Best Buy for $599 right now and that’s a very solid deal on a device that will continue to get updates through June of 2029.

HP Chromebook x360 14c at Best Buy

If you’re looking for a flashy and powerful convertible, look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Chromebok. The original 10th Gen model is powered by an Intel Core i5 and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This isn’t the latest Chromebook on the market but it does offer just about every bell and whistle you can ask for in a Chrome OS laptop. The flashy Fiesta Red chassis and slim, sleek design set it apart from just about every other device on the market and despite its rocky launch, it’s still one of the most beautifully designed Chromebooks out there.

With all the new Chromebooks headed our way, I don’t know that I’d drop $999 on the OG Galaxy but it is frequently on sale and right now, you can grab one for only $699. Yes, it’s still worth that price more than a year after its debut. The sharp AMOLED display is a sight to behold and you get a lot of niceties such as an onboard fingerprint sensor and a garaged stylus for note-taking, graphic design, or just doodling. If the Fiesta Red isn’t your flavor, you can also score the more subtle Mercury Grey for the same price.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook at Best Buy

Last but not least, we have a Chromebook that checks off some of the boxed you’d look for in a premium device but this one does it for under $300. The follow-up to last year’s wildly popular Flex 5 Chromebook, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i offers an 11th Gen Core i3 in the premium model but Lenovo also pushed out a lesser version that’s powered by the Pentium 7505 CPU from the same Intel chip family. This Pentium is plenty powerful for moderate and even heavy use-cases. The Best Buy model comes with 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 13.3″ FullHD display.

You won’t get a backlit keyboard on this version but the chassis and build are identical to the pricier Core i3 model. The keyboard and trackpad are solid and a pleasure to work from and the upward-firing speakers make it a great device for meetings. You won’t want to host a house party with it but you will get clear audio when you need it. Normally $419, this Chromebook is a tough sell when there are so many other devices out there that offer better specs for just a little more money. However, you can pick this convertible up at Best Buy right now for only $299 and get yourself a semi-premium Chromebook experience for very little dough.

Lenov Chromebook Flex 5i at Best Buy