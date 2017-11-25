Chromebook Deals: Core M5 ASUS, Flip C101, Samsung Pro, Pixelbook and More



If you opted out of joining the Black Friday shopping mayhem, fear not. You aren’t alone as many consumers continue to make the shift to online buying and taking advantage of weekend-long deals and the upcoming Cyber Monday sales.

I, for one, made it to the grocery store yesterday and that was just about all the holiday shopping experience I was prepared to handle. Even that was a chore but I made it out alive and no one got hurt.

Anyway, if you’re like me, you’d rather sit at home, watch Elf and do your shopping from the comfort of the couch. For you, we have some post-Black Friday deals that can save you some cash and score you some seriously awesome tech.

ASUS Chromebook C302 Core M5

We’ve seen a few notable deals on the beefed up version of the popular convertible. The best of which showed up at Staples of all places and offered $70 off the ASUS regularly priced at $649. One problem. It’s been out of stock since last week.

Enter Amazon.

The Core m5 ASUS has been discounted to $619 for a week or so but now Amazon has cut the price even deeper and matched the price from Staples. For $579, you can get one of the most capable and versatile Chromebooks on the market. Here’s the low-down on the ASUS C302.

Chrome OS

Intel Core m5 Skylake

4GB RAM

64GB storage

12.5″ 1920×1080 touch display

Backlit keyboard

2 x USB-C

MicroSD, 3.5mm headphone jack

convertible 4 in 1 form-factor

Android Apps





ASUS Chromebook Flip C101

The true successor to the original Chromebook Flip, the RockChip-powered convertible improves significantly on the performance of the Flip C100 and keeps the price down below $300.

The one big complaint about the C101 is the lack of storage. At $299, the cost is right in the sweet spot from a secondary device but 16GB of onboard storage is sparse and frankly, it shouldn’t have less than 32GB.

While we haven’t seen the release of a larger storage option, the current model’s price has been slashed to $249. That makes the C101 one of the best bargains on the web at the moment. If you’re looking for a second device to tote around in your bag, take to the coffee shop or just have as an end-table computer, the new ASUS Flip is a no-brainer.



Samsung Chromebook Pro

Samsung’s flagship Chromebook may soon be undergoing a makeover but in the meantime, you can pick up the sleek, stylus-toting convertible for $100 off retail from Amazon as well as directly from Samsung.



The price of the Samsung Chromebook Plus has jumped back up at most retailers but you can still get $100 off at Samsung.com.

Pixelbook

I honestly didn’t expect any Black Friday deals on Google’s new Pixelbook. (although, I agree with many that a 10% price cut at the Google Store would have been a nice gesture) However, I did stuble upon one seller that will save you $100 if you’re considering the Pixelbook.

We don’t usually feature Ebay listings as they run the spectrum of reliability, availability and validity. This particular Ebay store has a very strong seller reputation and had been a member for over 5 years so I feel comfortable sharing the deal.

This is the base model Pixelbook with a Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. If you find a better deal, BUY IT and let me know about it.

Core i5 Pixelbook on Ebay, $899

Chromebook Bundels

If you are an educator or IT admin and you’re in the market to expand your Chromebook fleet, Promevo is offering up to $1000 off when you purchase 30 devices, Chrome licenses, and a storage cart. They are also giving shoppers 10 free Pixelbook Pens with the purchase of 10 Pixelbooks.

Shop Deals From Promevo

Did you score a great deal on a Chromebook or #madebygoogle product? Shoot us an email so we can share the love.