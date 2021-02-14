Chromebook Deals: February 2021

Looking for a good deal on a great new Chromebook? We’ve got you covered and there’s a little something for just about everyone on this month’s list. Whether you’re looking for an ultra-premium convertible or a budget-friendly sidekick, right now is a great time to save as much as $500 on a new Chrome OS device and treat yourself to an awesome new laptop. Here are the best Chromebook deals for February 2021.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

While we expect the second iteration of the Galaxy Chromebook to land any time now, the original 4K AMOLED convertible is still one of the best Chromebooks ever manufactured. Right now, you can pick up the 10th Gen Core i5 2-in-1 and save more than $300 which puts at or below the retail of the upcoming Core i3 Galaxy Chromebook 2. You can pick up the Fiesta Red or Mercury Gray model from Best Buy for $699. If you’re looking to really get the most out of your hard-earned dollar, you can grab either model directly from Samsung for the same price but you can score an extra 10% cashback when you use Rakuten at checkout. If you’re new to Rakuten, sign up with our link below and you can net an extra $20 on your Big Fat Check as soon as you make your first qualifying purchase.

Galaxy Chromebook at SamsungGalaxy Chromebook at Best BuyJoin Rakuten and get $20

Lenovo Chromebook Duet

We have high hopes that a new generation of Chromebook tablets is right around the corner. That said, Lenovo’s wildly popular Chromebook Duet is still one of the biggest values in the Chrome OS space. Even at its retail price of $299, the MediaTek-powered detachable is the perfect tagalong device for a trip to the coffee shop or just hanging around the house and doing some casual computing. The 128GB version is frequently on offer at Best Buy and today, you can pick up the 10.1″ tablet with keyboard for only $249.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet at Best Buy

Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga

If you have been eyeing one of the new Ryzen-powered Chrome OS devices, right now’s a great time to take a look at the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga. You can take as much as $521 off of select models of the 13.3″ convertible thanks to Lenovo’s latest promotion. There is a variety of models on offer. Some of which include a backlit keyboard, fingerprint sensor, and garaged USI stylus. Check out all the models over at Lenovo. Rakuten is offering 10% cashback at Lenovo as well so don’t forget to sign up for your free account.

Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga

Acer Chromebook Spin 713

Our top pick for best Chromebook of 2020, the Acer Chromebook Spin offers an unrivaled resume of premium build, features, and power. The Intel Core i5 Chromebook with 8GB of RAM touts enough horsepower to handle just about anything you can throw at it while the bright 3:2 display gives you extra screen real estate that’s easy to see in just about any lighting. The Spin 713 has ample battery life and a premium aluminum build that makes it feel as luxurious as any Chromebook at nearly half the price of the competition. Normally $629, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is easily recommended to anyone wanting great performance and premium build. Today, however, you can get all the goodness of the Spin and save $100. That’s $529 for the Chromebook that we feel is the best thing to come out of 2020. Head over to Best Buy to grab this deal.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 at Best Buy

Stay tuned for more deals as we discover them. Did you score an awesome deal on a new Chromebook? Drop a comment or shoot us an email. We’d love to share it with the Chrome OS community.