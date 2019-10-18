Deal Alert: Get half of the Brydge G-Type keyboard for the Pixel Slate

Now that the Pixelbook Go is official, some people may be reconsidering Google’s premium tablet for the more robust features such as pen support, fingerprint sensor and the ability to create a versatile 2-on-1 when paired with the #madebygoogle or Brydge G-type keyboards. Given the fact that the internals are practically identical, picking up the Slate at a discount may be a better option for many users.

While the bundle deals on the Slate and keyboard have go by the wayside, there’s still a chance to score some serious savings thanks to a killer sale from Brydge and a discount on the Slate via Amazon. For a limited time, Brydge is selling their arguably better G-Type Slate keyboard at the record low price of $79.99. That’s 50% off the regular MSRP. You can pair that with the Core m3, 8GB/64GB Slate that’s 25% off at Amazon and you’ll come in roughly $50 cheaper than the entry-level Pixelbook Go that sports the same specs.

As far as Chromebook go, the Pixel Slate is still one of the best around when it comes to all-around specs and capabilities. Despite its lack-luster reception by many, pairing it with the Brydge keyboard makes for a usable laptop experience and let’s be honest, it’s a beautiful machine with a gorgeous display and great speaker. If you’ve been on the fence, now may be your best chance to snag one while the getting is good.

Buy the Brydge G-Type Buy the Core m3 Slate on Amazon