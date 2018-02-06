Chromebook Deals: 64GB Samsung Pro $120 Off, Core M5 ASUS And More

In the deal of the day department, Best Buy takes the prize this week with a killer deal on the 64GB Samsung Chromebook Pro.

Regularly priced at $599 (or higher depending on the day), Best Buy’s Deal of the Day is offering the Core m3 Chromebook at a $120 discount. That brings the total to $20 less than you can normally grab the 32GB model. You can pick one up in stores or order online and have it delivered in a couple of days at no extra charge.

$120 off the Samsung Pro at Best Buy

asus c302 core m5

The better deal, in my opinion, is happening over at Amazon with a $70 price reduction on the Core m5 ASUS Chromebook Flip C302. I know, many prefer the aspect ration and brilliance of the Samsung’s display and I don’t blame you. It’s nice, really nice but I still prefer the build and aesthetics of the ASUS and you get 64GB of storage on any model.

For $580, you can pick up the more powerful Core m5 variant of the ASUS and get one of the best Chromebooks of 2017. Plus, ASUS is one of the only manufacturers that offers a free, 1-year accidental damage protection plan on a Chromebook.

Core m5 ASUS C302 on Amazon

Pixelbook

Deals on Google’s flagship have been few and far between. The most recent promotion for a free Pixelbook Pen has come and gone and getting the Pixelbook under retail is a feat at the moment. The best we’ve found on a new one is the base model equipped with a Core m5 processor and 128GB of storage.

You can get a modest $24 savings right now at Amazon and pick up the Pixelbook Pen from a third-party seller for $90. Not much but it’s a few cups of coffee, right?

Shop Pixelbook on Amazon

Acer Chromebook 14

It’s been a while since I’ve mentioned the all-aluminum Braswell wonder from Acer but I still love mine and it’s a great device to have around for daily use. You can pick up the Sparkly Silver model refurbished on Amazon for only $185. New the Acer will run you $299. Certified refurbished gets you a 90-day, factory warranty and a device that you’ll be proud to have in your bag.

Acer 14 refurbished on Amazon

Google Home

If you missed the Black Friday boat, Google is offering up a variety of mix and match deals on all of their Google Home devices. The original Home is back down to $99 at the Google Store. If you toss in a Mini, they’ll knock another $30 off for a total savings of $60. You’ll essentially get bost for around $10 less than the Home’s MSRP. If you have been eyeing the Google Home Max, they are taking $40 off the Mini when you purchase the two together. (No offense Google but you could probably go ahead and throw the Mini in for free if we’re dishing out $400 but $9 for the Mini is still a pretty sweet deal.)

If you’re ready to make the leap the 4K and all that jazz, Google is also offering the Chromecast Ultra for $10 off the normal $69 price.

Shop Google Home at the Google Store