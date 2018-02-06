NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantDealsAbout

Chromebook Deals: 64GB Samsung Pro $120 Off, Core M5 ASUS And More

by Gabriel Brangers
In the deal of the day department, Best Buy takes the prize this week with a killer deal on the 64GB Samsung Chromebook Pro.

Regularly priced at $599 (or higher depending on the day), Best Buy’s Deal of the Day is offering the Core m3 Chromebook at a $120 discount. That brings the total to $20 less than you can normally grab the 32GB model. You can pick one up in stores or order online and have it delivered in a couple of days at no extra charge.

$120 off the Samsung Pro at Best Buy

asus c302 core m5

The better deal, in my opinion, is happening over at Amazon with a $70 price reduction on the Core m5 ASUS Chromebook Flip C302. I know, many prefer the aspect ration and brilliance of the Samsung’s display and I don’t blame you. It’s nice, really nice but I still prefer the build and aesthetics of the ASUS and you get 64GB of storage on any model.

For $580, you can pick up the more powerful Core m5 variant of the ASUS and get one of the best Chromebooks of 2017. Plus, ASUS is one of the only manufacturers that offers a free, 1-year accidental damage protection plan on a Chromebook.

Core m5 ASUS C302 on Amazon

Pixelbook

Deals on Google’s flagship have been few and far between. The most recent promotion for a free Pixelbook Pen has come and gone and getting the Pixelbook under retail is a feat at the moment. The best we’ve found on a new one is the base model equipped with a Core m5 processor and 128GB of storage.

You can get a modest $24 savings right now at Amazon and pick up the Pixelbook Pen from a third-party seller for $90. Not much but it’s a few cups of coffee, right?

Shop Pixelbook on Amazon

Acer Chromebook 14

It’s been a while since I’ve mentioned the all-aluminum Braswell wonder from Acer but I still love mine and it’s a great device to have around for daily use. You can pick up the Sparkly Silver model refurbished on Amazon for only $185. New the Acer will run you $299. Certified refurbished gets you a 90-day, factory warranty and a device that you’ll be proud to have in your bag.

Acer 14 refurbished on Amazon

Google Home

If you missed the Black Friday boat, Google is offering up a variety of mix and match deals on all of their Google Home devices. The original Home is back down to $99 at the Google Store. If you toss in a Mini, they’ll knock another $30 off for a total savings of $60. You’ll essentially get bost for around $10 less than the Home’s MSRP. If you have been eyeing the Google Home Max, they are taking $40 off the Mini when you purchase the two together. (No offense Google but you could probably go ahead and throw the Mini in for free if we’re dishing out $400 but $9 for the Mini is still a pretty sweet deal.)

If you’re ready to make the leap the 4K and all that jazz, Google is also offering the Chromecast Ultra for $10 off the normal $69 price.

Shop Google Home at the Google Store

  • ellett

    The Google Store has the Home Mini for $39, so the $40 discount does make the Mini a freebie.

  • Chuck Galderise

    So tempted to buy the Pro or 302 – but trying to hold out and see what Nautilus ends up being or other releases…

    • Lee

      Same here, I have the original Asus Chromebook Flip but I’m really hoping the Nautilus that I have been hearing rumors about turn out to be true.

    • Dario Rabak

      I too was going to hold out, but I ended up getting the Samsung Chromebook Pro fot $400. I was worried that Nautilus (the detachable tablet chromebook) will be a Samsung device and be incredibly expensive, I’m guessing like $700-1000 because of the Galaxy Book (Pro S) pricing range. Rumors are out about that Acer tablet running Chrome OS, but it looks too small to be used as a laptop. I figured the new splashy tablet devices would maybe be a little more hampered by processors and smaller batteries too. I’ve got a large android phone (Galaxy S8+), an android tablet (Nvidia Shield K1) and now the Samsung Chromebook Pro. I wish I could combine the tablet and Chromebook given that I still use the chromebook a bit like a tablet on the train or on the couch, but I use the tablet for gaming/reading much more.

  • Michael Kurtz

    Keep an eye out for Amazon Warehouse deals on used chromebooks. I got a used “very good” “repackaged” c303ca m5 (not a typo) for only $390. I arrived in pristine condition. I was even able to register it on the ASUS website (which presumably makes me the original registered user) — that should provide me with some manufacturer benefits such as warranty protection.

    • Dario Rabak

      I also got a Used – “Good” repackaged Samsung Chromebook Pro from Amazon Warehouse for $400. The item was in great condition but the charger didn’t work. I already a USB-C Power Delivery Charger for my Switch that worked perfectly, and I could get another for under $20. I talked to Amazon and they gave me $20 credit which I actually used for a new 64gb microsd card for the Chromebook. I haven’t tried to register it on Samsung yet though, so we will see, maybe I can still get the original warranty.

  • Dell V

    So I’ve got that terrible buyer’s paralysis where everything’s just a hair away from being “just right”. So, for example, do we think the Samsung stuff’s getting discounted because they’re about to drop the lighted keyboard one? It kind of makes me nuts that there’s no ‘cycle’ for releases. Feels like the Wild West which is both cool and exciting but also nerve wracking….