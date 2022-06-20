Chromebook Deals: $200 off the 11th Gen HP Chromebook x360 14c

Father’s Day has come and gone but it’s not too late to score some awesome new hardware for dear old dad while simultaneously saving some hard-earned cash. Don’t worry. You can nab one of these discounted Chromebooks for yourself or someone other than your dad and I’m sure that pops will still be proud of your money-saving prowess. Regardless of who you’re buying for, here are four killer Chromebook deals to get you through the day and save you up to $200 in the process.

HP Chromebook x360 14c

The 11th Gen Intel flagship from HP, the Chromebook x360 14c is one of the best Chromebooks of 2021 and it offers most of the best features you’d expect from a premium ChromeOS laptop. Powered by a Tiger Lake Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of NVMe storage, the HP offers ample power, excellent build quality, and a premium look that’s rivaled by very few Chromebooks. Normally $699, the 14-inch convertible is currently on sale at Best Buy for only $499. With guaranteed updates through June of 2029, the HP Chromebook x360 14c offers up a ton of value at the $500 price point.

Key Specs

Chrome OS

11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i3-1115G4

8GB DDR4 RAM

128GB NVMe storage

14″ 1920 x 1080 touch display @ 250 nits

Dual B&O up-firing speakers

backlit keyboard

2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A

MicroSD and 3.5mm audio jack

USI stylus support

webcam privacy switch

fingerprint sensor

AUE date June 2029

Android and Linux app ready

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5

Still the best ChromeOS tablet on the market, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 features a second-generation Snapdragon 7c processor, 8GB of RAM, and a beefy 128GB of storage. The 13.3″ OLED display is crisp and beautiful and the larger screen makes this a tablet that is actually useful as a laptop. At $499, I can understand why you might opt for a more powerful and more traditional convertible such as the Acer Spin 713 or the above-mentioned HP x360 14c. That said, Best Buy has once again lowered the price of the versatile Duet 5 down to $379. That’s a savings of $120 and it makes the Duet 5 my top pick for the Chromebook deal of the week.

Key Specs

Chrome OS

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC

8GB RAM

128GB storage

13.3″ OLED Touchscreen with Stylus support

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

Detachable keyboard/folio case

HP Chromebook x2 11

If a 13.3″ tablet seems a bit unwieldy to you, HP’s option may be a better fit. The 11-inch 2.1K tablet features the first-gen Snapdragon 7c processor and while it is a tad slower than the Duet 5, this Chromebook is no slouch. Normally, we recommend the version sold at Best Buy simply because it has 8GB of RAM and it goes on sale frequently. However, today’s deal comes directly from HP and it features the 8GB/128GB model that happens to have twice the storage as the Best Buy version.

The 8GB/128GB model on HP’s website usually retails for $679 which is a bit higher than I’d recommend anyone pay. Today, however, HP has marked the price all the way down to $449.99 which is a very solid deal for this Chromebook. Not only do you get the versatility of an ARM-powered detachable, but the HP also comes with a snazzy wirelessly charging USI pen that snaps directly to the side of the device.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C536

Better known as the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5500, the C536 is just another name for ASUS’ 15.6″ 11th Gen Inter convertible. The large laptop features an integrated numeric keypad which is great if you’re into crunching numbers or doing some math homework. The 15.6″ display is USI compatible and the 11th Gen Core i3 is powerful enough to chew through just about anything you may throw at it. We’ve long loved the unique design of the CX5/C536 which consists of a white aluminum look and finish on the outside combined with a black soft-touch appearance on the keyboard deck.

Regularly $569, this Chromebook is worth every penny of its MSRP. Right now, you can pick one up for only $449 which feels like a steal when you look at what you’re getting. The 11th Gen Core i3 is matched with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD which makes this Chromebook as powerful as the HP x360 for far less money.