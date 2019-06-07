Get $150 Off Three Great Chromebooks For Father’s Day

The more the Chromebook catalog grows, the more selection users get, the more fierce the competition, the more often we see deals. A few years back when there were only a handful of Chromebooks worth buying, the regularity of deals on Chromebooks was pretty low.

At this point in the Chromebook story, however, it seems we frequently see great deals on equally great Chromebooks. Here are three that are all $150 off and 100% worth the purchase just in time for Father’s Day!

HP Chromebook x2

This is still one of our favorite detachable Chromebooks and as much as we can’t wait for a proper update to this great device, there’s still one in our office that performs like a champ both in laptop and tablet mode. Pen and keyboard included, too!

Get The HP Chromebook X2 From Best Buy

Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630

The Lenovo Yoga C630 is a go-to Chromebook for me on a pretty regular basis. Sure, it is large, but it is so well-built and gives you a fantastic workstation feel on the go. All aluminum, glass trackpad, great keyboard, and eye-pleasing screen make the whole package worth your money.

Get The Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 From Best Buy

Samsung Chromebook Plus v2

This Chromebook came out of nowhere to become one of the better devices on offer this year. While we’re eagerly awaiting a full followup to the original Samsung Chromebook Pro, this update to the Plus brings quite a few things to like. A great screen, keyboard, trackpad, mostly-aluminum build, and an included pen make this Core m3 model a real portable powerhouse.

Get The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 From Best Buy