Save Up To $100 On Select Chromebooks From Best Buy



Still looking to grab a new Chromebook for the new year?

Best Buy’s got you covered with deals on a couple dozen devices for every walk of life. From budget to rugged-built and even the Samsung twins, you can save up to $100 on select Chromebooks and start 2018 off right.

Here are a few of the biggest deals from Best Buy’s pool of discounted Chromebooks.

Samsung Chromebook Pro/Plus

The dynamic duo from Samsung remain two of the best devices of 2017 and while the electronics giant may have some new hardware on the way, you can’t go wrong with the stylus-wielding convertibles.

Both the Pro and Plus come with Android apps out of the box and sport 2400×1600 displays identical to that found in Google’s Pixelbook. At 400 nits of brightness, you won’t find a better, more crisp panel in a Chromebook.

You can pick up either of these for $100 of retail at Best Buy and Oh yeah, this is the 64GB version of the Samsung Pro. The 32GB model is on sale as well but it’s only $50 off making it the same price as the larger storage model so, no brainer.

Samsung Chromebook Pro/Plus at Best Buy

Acer Chromebook 15

Last month, Best Buy had a monster deal on the latest 15.6″ Chromebook from Acer. While there’s no free Google Home, you can still grab the partial-aluminum Full HD behemoth for only $299. That’s one hundred dollars off the suggested retail and it makes the Acer 15 one if not the best deal on a Chromebook under $300.

Now, we’ve had quite a few people asking about the lesser version of the Acer Chromebook 15 that comes with the Atom-based N3350/N3450 Apollo Lake chips. I understand that some people have no interest in a touch screen and all that jazz but the reported price of the cheaper model is $249 and I can tell you from experience, you want the Pentium offered in the currently available model.

As far as when the base model will be available? I have no idea. I’ve reached out to Acer and have yet to receive an expected launch date. There are listings for a non-touch N3350 version littered all over the internet at the grossly inflated price of almost $400. Do yourself a favor. If the Acer 15 is on your wish list, grab the Pentium model when you’re ready to buy. You can thank me later.

Acer Chromebook 14 at Best Buy

Best Buy has at least twenty more current and last generation Chromebooks discounted from $20-$60 off while supplies last. Check out the full list at the link below.

Best Buy Chromebook Deals



