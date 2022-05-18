Don’t miss this crazy deal on an 11th Gen Core i5 HP Chromebook

If you’re in the market for a new Chromebook and you want to get a premium device at a budget-friendly price, I’ve just stumbled upon the deal of the year. This particular model can be found exclusively at Costco and it features the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i5 with 8GB of RAM and a hefty 256GB NVMe SSD. For all intents and purposes, you could consider this Chromebook the clamshell sibling to the wildly popular HP Chromebook x360 14c that can be found at Best Buy for $699. The only real difference on the inside is the fact that the clamshell model at Costco actually has a Core i5 which, unlike the x360 14c, means you get the Iris Xe graphics. Bonus!

So, what’s so crazy about this deal? I’m glad you asked. The HP Chromebook 14 normally retails for $649 which is a smoking hot price on its own. Then, you throw in Costco’s concierge service and complimentary extended warranty that gives you an extra year of coverage. At MSRP, this is one of the best premium Chromebook prices around. That said, Costco regularly discounts the HP by $100 or more and that makes this device all the sweeter.

Well, the deal just got a whole lot better. Costco has knocked an insane $350 off this formidable touchscreen laptop. That brings the total price down to $399.97 and you still get that exclusive Costco concierge service and extended warranty. The best part? You don’t even have to be a Costco member to take advantage of this exceptional deal. You will have to pay a 5% non-member surcharge but that still keeps the total around the ridiculously low price of $450 out the door.

If you fancy the idea of having a convertible, this obviously isn’t the Chromebook you’re looking for. However, if you’re like me and just want a powerful laptop with a lot of niceties, the HP Chromebook 14 is as solid as they come. HP’s spec sheet lists an aluminum lid and keyboard deck. You’ll get a fingerprint sensor, Iris Xe graphics, ports aplenty, and a versatile touchscreen for easily navigating your screen on the fly. You can find the full spec sheet here.

HP Chromebook 14 key specs

Chrome OS

11th Gen Ingel Core i5-1135G7

8GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM

256GB PCle® NVMe

14″ Touchscreen IPS Micro-Edge Anti-Glare FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-Nits Display

Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

Full-size backlit keyboard

Audio by B&O with Dual Speakers

2x SuperSpeed USB Type-C (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort™ 1.2)

2x SuperSpeed USB Type-A (HP Sleep and Charge)

1x Headphone/Microphone Combination Jack

1x HDMI 1.4b

1x Micro SD Media Card Reader

Bluetooth 5/Wi-Fi 6

Fingerprint Reader

AUE June 2029

Costco doesn’t have this listed as a “sale price” which tells me that the wholesale club may be clearing it out of inventory. That means that when they’re gone, they may be gone for good. Grab one before it’s too late.