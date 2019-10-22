Deal Alert: Grab the powerful ASUS Chromebook C425 and save $120

So, you’re in the market for a new Chromebook and you want a fair amount of power without breaking the bank. Perhaps you’ve considered the all-new Pixelbook Go but $650+ is more than you’re ready to spend. No worries. Amazon has an incredible deal on an ASUS clamshell that will score you the exact same internals as the base Pixelbook Go but it costs $270 less than Google’s latest Chromebook.

ASUS Chromebook C425

ASUS Chromebook C425 Review So, you're in the market for a new Chromebook and you want a fair amount of power without breaking the bank. Perhaps you've considered the all-new Pixelbook Go but $650+ is more than you're ready to spend. No worries. Amazon has an incredible deal on an ASUS clamshell that will score you the exact s

Now, I know that Robby made a great argument as to why you should probably choose the Flip C434 over the less impressive C425 but the sale price and flagship internals make for a compelling case as to why you might give this one a second look. Some users just don’t care about the convertible form-factor and have no use for a touchscreen and for those people, I’d recommend considering the ASUS Chromebook C425. Despite a few, minor nits, it offers up an overall package that performs as well as any other flagship and $379.99 is a tough price to beat. Here’s what you’ll get for just under $400.

Chrome OS

8th gen Intel Core m3-8100Y processor (fanless)

8GB RAM

64GB eMMC storage

14″ FullHD “NanoEdge” display

2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, MicroSD and 3.5mm audio jack

180-degree fold-flat design

Backlit keyboard

Linux and Android app ready

12.6 x 8.2 x 0.7 in

2.9 lbs

Auto Update Date (End of Life) Jun 2024

Okay, before you go pulling the trigger, I would be doing you a disservice if I didn’t mention that the HP Chromebook x360 14 is still on sale at Best Buy for $399 ($349 if you want to go refurbished). It does come with a fan because it is a Core i3 not m3 but that gains you a little extra power and the display is decidedly better. Plus, you’d be getting a beautiful convertible. Again, some people don’t care for that and for those buyers, I would say that the ASUS Chromebook C425 is a solid purchase at $379.

Buy the ASUS Chromebook C425 On Amazon Buy the HP Chromebook x360 14 at Best Buy