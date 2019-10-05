Deal Alert: Get $300 of the Core m3 Pixel Slate before they’re gone

We’re a little more than a week out from Google’s October hardware event. If things go as expected, we’re going to get a look at an intriguing new Chromebook that could break the #MadeByGoogle mold. Meanwhile, deals continue to pop up on Google’s first (and possibly last) Chrome OS tablet.

Last month, you could find the premium Pixel Slate heavily discounted and Google, Best Buy and Amazon were even throwing in the keyboard for free. If you missed out on that deal or just weren’t ready to pull the trigger, you’re in luck. Amazon has slashed $300 off the Core m3 model of the Slate. You won’t get the free keyboard but the “ultra-premium” tablet is a great buy at $499.99. Toss in a G-Type keyboard for Brydge of Google’s own Slate keyboard, each $159 right now, and you’ve got yourself an impressive Chromebook for around $650.

The deal comes from the highly-rated Amazon seller Jay Brokers, LLC and it looks like supplies are very limited. So, don’t miss a second chance at a great deal if the Slate is on your wishlist.

