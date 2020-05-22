$200 Chromebook budget? The Samsung Chromebook 4 is on sale for $199

It’s tough to recommend very many Chromebooks that fall in the $200-$250 price range. However, I understand that sometimes, you simply have to stick to your budget. My recommendation is to scour the web for a sale on something that will at least get you a few years of updates, has 4GB of RAM, and a not-terrible display. That’s a rare bird, I know. Still, if you’re stuck with a $200 budget, the Samsung Chromebook 4 may be worth taking a look at before you make your decision.

The budget-friendly 11.6″ clamshell offers the aesthetic of a more premium device but understand, you get what you pay for. The chassis is plastic and the display is standard HD but it does offer a decent processor in the N4000 Gemini Lake which will not only provide you computing power ample enough for moderate tasks but will also continue to get Chrome OS updates through June of 2026. It has a modest 32GB of storage but you do get a variety of ports with 1 each USB-C, USB-A, and MicroSD card reader. As an added bonus, the Samsung 4 does feature a spill-resistant keyboard to protect your investment from any unforeseen coffee mishaps.

Normally $229, Walmart has the Samsung Chromebook 4 on offer for $199. If you’re in need of a device for school, work, or simply surfing the web, this is a decent device that won’t set you back a lot of cash. You can find it at the link below and have it delivered as soon as Tuesday the 26 or pick it up at a local store if that’s your preference. In a time when finding Chromebook deals or Chromebooks, in general, this deal will likely be a popular one.

Samsung Chromebook 4 at Walmart