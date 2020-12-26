Deal Alert: Nab the 8GB/128GB Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 for as little as $399($100 off)

The weekend is here and it is our sincere hope that you were able to enjoy a peaceful and joyous holiday as we finally wrap up 2020. For those of you that may now be on the hunt for a new Chromebook, Costco just dropped one of the best deals of 2020 on a device that will make a worthy addition to anyone’s Chrome OS arsenal. The recently released 8GB/128GB version of the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 appears to be a Costco exclusive at the moment and with its $499 price tag, it offers the most bang for your buck of just about any Chromebook on the market.

That value just got a whole lot better thanks to Lenovo’s after-holiday sale that can score you this 10th Gen Core i3 convertible for as little as $399. That’s cheaper than the 4GB/64GB model retails for on Amazon and you’re getting the much-needed bump to 8GB of RAM and the addition of 128GB of zippy NVMe storage. The only thing Lenovo left off of this particular configuration is the 300 nit display that they touted back at CES 2020. That would be a very welcome enhancement but the fact remains that you won’t find a flagship Comet Lake Chromebook with this array of hardware for this low of a price anywhere. Here’s a rundown of what Costco’s exclusive Lenovo Flex 5 has to offer.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 Specs

Chrome OS

10th Gen Intel® Core™ i3-10110U

8GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM

128GB NVMe™ M.2 Solid State Drive

13.3″ Touchscreen LED-backlit LCD Anti-Glare FHD (1920 x 1080) Display (250 nits)

Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (2×2) + Bluetooth® 5

Backlit Keyboard

2x USB 3.1 Type-C

1x USB 3.1

1x MicroSD Media Card Reader

1x Kensington Lock Slot

1x Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack

12.20″ L x 8.43″ W x 0.67″ H

2.97lbs

USI-compatible

AUE: June 2028

I say “as low as” because the $399 price tag is exclusive to Costco members but thankfully, you do not have to have a club membership to get in on the savings. For non-members, you will be charged a 5% surcharge but that still nets you this awesome Chromebook for around $460 after tax and a $10 shipping charge. That’s a very stout deal on a Chromebook that offers most of everything Chrome OS has to offer in 2020. You won’t get a fingerprint sensor but that’s about all that this 2-in-1 is missing. For reference, an annual Costco membership is around $60 so it may actually behoove you to join for a year if you think you may use the wholesale club in 2020 and the savings will pretty much pay for the membership. There’s a limit of 2 per customer but that would save you $200 if you need a couple of these Chromebooks.

Another advantage of buying a laptop from Costco is the company’s exclusive “concierge” services that offer free technical support and a two-year warranty on your device. That alone is worth a little extra cash, in my opinion. This sale runs through January 24th but I would bet that Costco will sell out of the Lenovo long before then. This is easily one of the best Chromebook deals of 2020 and what a great way to ring in the new year. Check out the deal below.

8GB/128GB Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 at Costco