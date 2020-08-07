This is the best back to school Chromebook deal available – don’t miss it

As we are nearing the time frame where most will be headed back to school in-person or online, the scramble for Chromebooks is heating up just like it did when the pandemic began. Stock is getting low, Chromebooks are flying off shelves, and the deals we were seeing just weeks ago are evaporating left and right. You gotta love capitalism, right? Supply and demand is in full-force and, frankly, we hate seeing users get gouged when buying Chromebooks. These devices are supposed to represent high value propositions and regardless of demand, we don’t want to see potential new users miss out on that part of the Chromebook experience.

With that being said, we’re on the hunt every day to find the best deals on great Chromebooks for all users and, as of today, the absolute best deal you can get is found over at Best Buy on the very well-outfitted HP Chromebook x360 14c. In our review, this Chromebook was impressive and it brings a ton of great features to the table like a fast, 10th-gen Intel processor, 8GB of RAM, a handsome build, good speakers, USI pen input, a glass trackpad, fantastic keyboard, and a fingerprint scanner. Just like with any device, there are nits to pick, but this is a great overall Chromebook from HP.

You know what makes a great Chromebook become an unbeatable deal? Sale prices. And HP has always stayed aggressive in its pricing with consumer Chromebooks. While I think there are better options than the HP x360 14c at the MSRP of $629, there is little you can buy for $399 that comes anywhere close to all the HP x360 14c offers, and that is precisely what Best Buy is currently offer it for.

Buy the HP Chromebook x360 14C at Best Buy

Head over, get signed up for a student account (it is quite simple), and make this purchase if you are in the market for a good Chromebook. There’s a good chance that this deal will expire in just a few days, so take me seriously when I say to go do buy it right now if you are in the market for a solid Chromebook. Sure, we’ll eventually see this device on sale at this price again, but it is impossible to know when that will occur. For right now, this is the deal to beat in a Chromebook ecosystem that is running low on inventory across the board.

