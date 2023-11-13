Chrome’s upcoming ‘Save video frame as…’ feature for YouTube will be awesome

If you read that headline and thought to yourself – haven’t I recently heard about this already? – you are not alone. When I saw the headline from Bleeping Computer (found first by @Leopeva64), I almost scrolled right by it in my Google Discover feed. Out of some strange curiosity, I clicked it and read it anyway. And what I found that what is coming and what currently exists are similar, but different in one key way.

Right now, you can go into a YouTube video in Chrome and right-click twice (just make the second click not on the first sub-menu that pops up) to get to a menu that has the option to copy a frame. Doing so copies a full resolution version of that exact frame and allows you to paste it wherever you want.

advertisement

The problem with that method is sometimes you need to get that image somewhere you can’t simply paste it. So, to use it, you need to paste it somewhere you can then save it from, and you quickly see why the ‘Copy video frame’ is a cool-but-not-always-useful feature for many.

advertisement

You’ll soon be able to simply save the frame instead

Showing up right now in the Canary Channel of Chrome, the option users will have in the next few versions of stable Chrome releases will change from copying the frame to actually saving it directly. And from a workflow perspective, this will be a huge help. Removing the necessary step of pasting the image into an app where you can save it will allow anyone to snag a frame and open it wherever they need moving forward.

For us here at Chrome Unboxed, the existing ‘Copy video frame’ has been wildly useful as it allows me to snag great stills from our already-color-corrected videos when I need one. With this new, updated feature, it will make my process that much quicker when I really need that perfect frame from one of our videos, and I’m really looking forward to seeing it arrive in the next update or two to Chrome and ChromeOS.

advertisement

Newsletter Signup