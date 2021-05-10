Chrome Unboxed EDU week begins now

For many students and teachers, the 2020-2021 school year is quickly coming to a close and many will soon be enjoying a much-needed summer vacation after a year of remote and hybrid learning. While it may be the end of the school year, the work never ends and admins, teachers, and school boards will soon be ramping up for budget meetings and planning committees for upcoming 2021-2022 classes. For the past few years, Chrome OS has dominated the American classroom and it doesn’t appear that this will change any time in the near future. While Chromebooks continue to expand into the consumer and enterprise markets, the classroom is at the heart of Chrome OS, and now more than ever, resources for teachers and students are essential to the ongoing successes of our school systems.

Here at Chrome Unboxed, we have long desired to create a space for educators, students, parents, and IT admins where users can find answers to the most common questions about Chromebooks in the classroom, Google EDU products, and more. Now that we have grown and have a team of highly capable writers that each bring their own expertise to the table, we decided that it is time for Chrome Unboxed to widen its scope into the EDU and enterprise space. That’s why we are excited to announce the first-ever Chrome Unboxed EDU week. This week will be dedicated to helping teachers, students, parents, and other EDU-related personnel answer some of the most important questions surrounding Chromebooks in the classroom as well as finding new and intuitive ways to leverage Google’s hardware and software platforms in the classroom.

Our goal with our first EDU week is to feature essential how-tos, product recommendations, buying guides, and tips/tricks to help you navigate the upcoming school year. We will feature content from some of the best educators in the industry and we’ll take some time to curate some of the greatest resources on the web for EDU users. As part of this series, we are going to be giving away five One by Wacom Creative Pen Tablets. This handy piece of hardware is the first on the market to bear the Works with Chromebook branding and is a great addition to any device whether stylus-enabled or not. We’ll post more details about the giveaway and how you can enter later this week.

What to expect?

We, ourselves, are not educators but we know some awesome people who are and we also have some staff writers and contributors who know a thing or two about Google Workspace, the Admin Console, and many of the tools used by teachers in the classroom. You can expect to see some great how-tos and resource guides from John Sowash who is a leader in Google Classroom Certification, Chromebook training, Google Workspace products, and just an all-around great guy. Michael Perrigo and I will be offering up tips and tools on how to get the most out of your Chromebook, the Chrome browsers, and powerful web-based tools as well as how to get the most out of the Admin Console should you be an IT administrator. Robby has a few things up his sleeve, too. He will be doing some product showcases and maybe throwing together a shopping guide to make sure you get some new devices that are worthy of adorning your classroom next fall.

On Friday, John Sowash will once again join us as a special guest on the Chromecast and we want to hear from you. Throughout the week, we’d love to field some questions for John as well as our staff to get some feedback on the most common questions that teachers, admins, and parents have about Chromebooks and Google in the classroom. We will sift through and do our best to create some content that best answers your questions and you can expect to hear some great responses from John when he joins us on Friday. Whether you’re looking for buying advice, admin how-tos, Workspace tools, or anything in between, we’d love to help you out. Just fill out the form below and we’ll get to as many as we can during the week and continue on throughout the year answering your EDU questions.

The Chrome Unboxed EDU Week is sponsored, in part, by CTL. CTL is an industry-leading in Chrome OS hardware and management tools for Enterprise and EDU customers. The Oregon-based company offers a wide range of Chrome devices, accessories, Workspace tools, and more to fit the needs of any school or business large or small. Learn more about CTL here.