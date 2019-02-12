Chrome Gets A Handful of Official Themes

Themes have been a part of the Chrome experience for many years. 3rd-party themes are numerous in the Chrome Web Store and come in all colors and variants. There are a few that are really well done and a few that I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy.

After all these years of allowing others to build themes for Chrome, the Chrome team has decided to unleash a group of themes in the Chrome Web Store, and they look really awesome!

Right now, I’m using the “Black & White” theme and am absolutely LOVING the tab switching animation up top. With standard Chrome, you see a slight gradient as you 3-finger swipe between tabs. With the “Black & White” theme, there is a brash white highlight that follows your gesture and it looks really great up top.

Overall, there are 14 themes (15 if you count the default theme) on offer “with love from the Chrome team” and they all look solid. No graphics, drawings or photos are on offer. Instead, the themes are just solid colors that mainly affect your new tab page and your top tab bar.

This isn’t dark mode or a substitue for it, though. Your menus and other system setups won’t be changing along with these, but it is fun to see some well-designed themes right from the Chrome team. Head over to the Chrome Web Store and check them out. Just click the one you want to try, add to Chrome, and you’ll be off and running.

And, in true Chrome fashion, the theme will sync across all your devices almost immediately. Have fun!

SOURCE: Techdows