It looks like your Chrome Tab Groups are no longer planned to be stuffed into the Side Panel

We’ve been tracking with the changes Google is making to the Chrome browser’s Side Panel feature for some time now and have seen it evolve over the course of its development. Instead of simply storing bookmarks, it also gained the ability to house Read Later or rather “Read Anything” items, and even Google Lens.

Up until now, it seemed that the company was adamant about stuffing pretty much everything into the Side Panel, even your saved Tab Groups. However, it seems that development on this has come to a screeching halt, according to About Chromebooks, at least. The Chromium commit for this update has been marked ‘Postponed’ by a project member.

The whole point of saving Tab Groups to the side panel ‘reading list’ was to give the user a quick way to recall them at will. Luckily, even though this idea has been put off for the foreseeable future, the ability to save tab groups to the bookmark bar is still very much in progress. At this time, saving a tab group in this location does not keep the changes when you close the browser because it’s yet another in-development feature that’s just not quite ready for public use yet.

I would personally be fine with anything saved becoming a part of the Journeys feature in your browser history, but with Google working on at least three to five methods for well, everything that they provide, there’s really no telling what the heck they’re going to end up doing in the end.