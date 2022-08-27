Chrome is testing an option to let you send things to your Google Collections via the share menu

Anyone who’s already acquainted themselves with Chrome’s awesome, new “Share” menu will know that it houses a myriad of useful tools. Bringing the modern, desktop browser up to par with the flexibility and versatility of mobile phone browsers, the ability to send web pages to your phone or Chromebook, sharing them on social media without having to copy and paste the URL, and more are invaluable today.

Honestly, I thought Google was quite done adding things to this menu, and today’s news had blindsided me. Any time I get excited about a feature, the company quickly axes it, and though I’ve been a primary advocate for its browser “Collections” feature for a long time, I’ve tempered my expectations of it along the way.

For some reason that I certainly won’t be complaining about, Google is testing out a share menu feature that lets you send things directly to your Google Collections or “Google Save” page! As you can see below, enabling the aptly named “Share to Google Collections” flag in Chrome while keeping the sharing hub flag enabled will reveal a new “Collections” share to option marked with a standard Google logo.

Share to Google Collections Adds an item to the sharing hub to allow sharing to Google Collections. – Mac, Windows, Linux, ChromeOS, Fuchsia, Lacros #sharing-desktop-share-to-google-collections

At this time, nothing occurs upon clicking it, but you are sent to ‘ https://www.google.com/save/add-link?itemUrl= ‘ followed by the URL of the page you attempted to share. It’s cool to see Google Collections getting this much love this long after release. I hope that the Search app for Android’s Collections screen becomes available on the web in the future, as it features more diverse collection types and integrations with Shopping, Continue searching, your Google TV Watchlist, Play Books wishlist, and more.

I’ll give more context to whether or not you can share to specific collections on your account or just to the overall Collections container once the feature starts working properly. My guess is that it’s still in the works and that it will require a few more OS or browser updates before it’s ready for prime time. Do you use Google Collections, or have you avoided them up until this point? Let me know below!

