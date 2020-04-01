How to set up Chrome Remote Desktop for your new work from home life

As we all learn to adjust in a world where working from home is the new normal, we thought it a good time to revisit how you can get a reliable, simple remote desktop setup up and running. This will work on any device you have across the board, so you don’t really have to worry much with compatibility. Getting the whole thing working is quite simple and the end result is the ability to quite seamlessly connect to the host computer with little lag and full control over that device.

If you don’t feel like watching the video above, here are the very basic steps to get Chrome Remote Desktop working on your device of choice.

Go to the device you want to access remotely. This device needs to be running Windows, MacOS or Linux.

Go to remotedesktop.google.com/access while in the Chrome browser.

Install the remote desktop software offered, follow the simple instructions, and complete the setup.

No go to the device you’d like to use as the access point.

Visit remotedesktop.google.com/access and make sure you are logged into the same Google account you used to set up the host computer.

You will see your available device you set up in the steps above.

Click that device and you will be launched into your virtual session.

That’s about it, honestly. There are a few options in the side fly-out menu like copy/paste you can tinker with and get your setup just right. One thing I recommend is setting the host device resolution to match your remote device. If not, like you see in the video, you’ll have a bit of letter-boxing to make up for the difference.

Additionally, we’d recommend you set the host device to never go to sleep or hibernate. Lock screens are fine and you need to keep your device secure, but if it is asleep or hibernated, the remote session will not wake it from this state. With lock screens and Windows Hello, we’d also recommend you make sure a password or PIN is the default log in preference. Obviously, face identification won’t be possible in a remote session.

We sincerely hope this helps some of you get your work done in a more efficient manner while we work from home. You’ll have to get in to your office to get a quick setup done, but hopefully that is something you can get arranged and sorted as the whole process shouldn’t take more than a few minutes. Stay safe out there and be well.

