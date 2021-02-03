Chrome Reading List feature set to get weekly reminders for forgetful users

While we’re still awaiting the actual arrival of the long-awaited Reading List feature for Chrome, it seems yet another new part of the service is coming online in just the past few weeks. According to a new commit in the Chromium Repositories, the Reading List for Chrome will get the ability to send users a notification reminder to read the content they’ve placed there.

The commit language is quite clear and it would seem users will soon see the ability to add weekly reminders to consume the content they’ve stored away in the Chrome Reading List. As a person who drops bookmarks in Google’s Collections, on YouTube, and will likely do the same with the Reading List, I love the idea of a system that helps prod me from time to time to actually go and look at that saved content down the road.

As an experiment, I took a quick look at my current Collections and YouTube watch later lists and realized there is a ton of stuff I meant to read or watch and simply haven’t. Whether it’s being too busy or simply forgetting, a reminder system would be very helpful in helping me to remember to re-open the things I save. With that in mind, I think these weekly reminders will be a great addition for those of you who choose to leverage this new feature when it does eventually arrive. Here’s hoping it lands in the next version of Chrome.