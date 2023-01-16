Upcoming ChromeOS screen capture feature will make remote instruction even easier

Thanks to a bit of investigation by C2 Productions over on Twitter, we’ve become aware of an upgrade to the excellent, included Screen Capture tool in ChromeOS that will truly enhance the ability for remote instruction. The new feature – which highlights mouse clicks and displays keyboard shortcuts – is currently in the Canary Channel behind a feature flag, so we don’t recommend trying it right now; but we’re hoping it arrives in short order.

@michaelperrigo @GabrielBrangers @jojothetechie @chromeunboxed @robby_payne @KevinCTofel

FIRST LOOK: The SCREEN CAPTURE TOOL in ChromeOS will soon have the ability to display CLICKS & KEYBOARD SHORTCUTS for Better Understanding.

This is gonna help educators, etc like @jrsowash pic.twitter.com/HxWkUUeYal — C2 Productions (@cr_c2cv) January 15, 2023

It’s all as simple as it sounds: there will be an option in the future that will allow users to opt-in to show all the clicks and keyboard shortcuts on-screen when recording their screen. Imagine walking through a tutorial or lesson and being able to have simple visual input on the screen each time you refer to an item and having your keyboard shortcuts prominently displayed as you type them in. This will be the future for ChromeOS users in the coming weeks.

As you can see in the screen shot above, this feature will get baked into the growing settings menu and you’ll simply be able to turn on the option to show clicks and keys during your recording if you want the added layer of clarity to your video. Again, it is still in Canary behind a flag, so this isn’t a feature we recommend testing at the moment.

As feature sets go, the Screen Capture feature of ChromeOS is pretty awesome and only getting better. While the Screencast feature is great for collaboration and comes with some powerful, cloud-driven tools of its own, the Screen Capture tool is still most people’s go-to way of recording a quick, instructional video to send out. With addtions like this one, that process just becomes easier.

