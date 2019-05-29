Two More Chrome OS Virtual Desk Preview Videos Emerge Showcasing More New Features

If you are a regular visitor to Chrome Unboxed, you’ve undoubtedly read all about Virtual Desks and their imminent arrival on Chrome OS and Chromebooks everywhere. I’ll save the explanation and instead point you to one of our previous posts on what Virtual Desks are if you aren’t up to speed. The introduction of this feature is one I’ve personally been waiting a very long time for, and I cannot wait to see it land in a future version of Chrome OS.

Today, however, we have two more videos to show you that have emerged in the past week over at the Chromium Bug Tracker showcasing a few more tricks we can expect to see from the Virtual Desks once they arrive in the Stable Channel in the coming weeks.

First up is the ability to drag and drop open windows into a minimized Virtual Desk. This ability will give users a simple way to rearrange open windows between desktops without cumbersome dragging between screens. Just hop into overview mode, drag the window to the appropriate desktop, and you are done.

Second, for those of you who use Alt+Tab to move between open applications, you may put an app on a desktop and not readily remember where it was you left it last. No worries as the Alt+Tab combo will slide you right to the corresponding desktop where your app is open once you’ve selected it. Check it out.

Of all the features added to Chrome OS since we began covering Chromebooks, this is the most out-in-the-open development we’ve ever seen. We’ve seen our share of mistakenly-posted videos in the Bug Tracker before and they were always promptly pulled down. These 8 videos have stayed standing through the entire development process and it has been extremely fun to watch this all progress as Virtual Desks have emerged in the last few months.

While I’m excited for more videos like these to show up, I’m honestly ready for this feature to hit the mainstream and be one of the parts of Chrome OS I can’t remember how I lived without.