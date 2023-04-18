If you are looking for ChromeOS 112 on your Chromebook, you aren’t alone

Since the inception of the 4-week Chrome and ChromeOS update cycles, we’ve not seen too many major delays when new versions arrive. There are a couple reasons for this: first, with 4-week updates, there are smaller changes from one version to the next; and second, if you are a bit late (like we are right now), the next OS version is upon you rather abruptly.

To be fair, ChromeOS 112 rolled out on schedule for quite a few Chromebooks. However, the vast majority of devices we’re currently testing are all still stuck on ChromeOS 111 and as of just a few minutes ago, that is still the case. The release was scheduled for April 6th and now 12 days into a 28 day cycle, there’s a wide variety of devices that still don’t have the update.

As I said above, it isn’t wildly detrimental, but as a ChromeOS fan, I always like to get my hands on the latest, stable build in order to look for small, new features that Google slipped in. Every device I’ve picked up thus far, however, doesn’t’ have access to the update just yet, and the longer the wait goes on, the more I become convinced that there must be a lingering issue with certain devices based on their processor.

Who’s left out?

From what we can tell by looking at the current update list over at cros.tech, the left-out list includes devices with 12th and 11th-gen Intel silicon, Intel Jasper Lake, Gemini Lake and N100/N200 devices as well. The longer I looked, the more devices I found. With Chromebook models, it can be tough to discern which model is which sometimes, so the fastest way you can check for yourself is by simply opening your Diagnostics app, looking for your device code name and then searching for it at cros.tech to see if your device is still on ChromeOS 111.

At this point, if you are still in the 111 group, there’s very little you can do about it. We’re hoping to see the issue cleaned up and the update rolled out sooner than later, but if it is held off too much longer, these devices may jump directly from ChromeOS 111 to 113 on May 4th when the next update is scheduled. It wouldn’t be the first time this has happened, and just like those times past, we likely won’t know what the culprit is.

For now, sit tight and be glad that Google is holding this update back instead of pushing a bug-infested piece of software to tons of users. While we all like to be on the latest, greatest version of ChromeOS, if that version comes with some tough-to-deal-with issues, it’s better to let the developers get that stuff sorted first. Here’s hoping it happens soon!

