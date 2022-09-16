Chrome’s new password manager UI will have its own page and settings

For the past year, Google has been consistently making improvements to Chrome’s password manager, to the point where it’s intent to turn it into a full featured password management solution has become very obvious. In one of the most recent Chrome Canary updates, we even saw a flag pop up where Google intends to request biometric authentication before filling in form data, and that is just one of the many features that have been added lately.

Yet, once again we are seeing more development in this area with evidence surfacing that the Chrome Password Manager will be getting its own page, as opposed to being just a sub-section in the main Chrome settings. This new page was spotted in Canary by Leopeva64 after noticing the new #password-manager-redesign flag in a commit.

New Chrome Password Manager UI

Source: Leopeva64

As you can see from the screenshots above, the UI is still very rudimentary with only three options and with the Checkup section still empty. However, we do see that a link to set up on-device encryption has been added, a feature that was introduced earlier this year. Similarly, we expect that more options will be added to the left menu, such as a way to access your passkeys.

Currently, the flag is also present in the Beta channel, but enabling it doesn’t currently do anything and when trying to navigate to chrome://password-manager you will see a blank page with the error “Password Manager page coming soon.” Although I’ve been using 1Password as my password manager solution, I am excited to see what Chrome will bring to the table once the new password manager is fully operational and in the Stable channel. I use the Chrome browser exclusively, so having a more integrated password solution seems like a no-brainer.

Newsletter Signup