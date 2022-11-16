Chrome will give the new tab page a Material You overhaul based on the wallpaper you pick

With the news that Google’s beautiful, new design language – Material You – just appeared on Chromebooks, I’m getting more excited about the added personalization options for Chromebooks. The company has gone one step further than simply prepping its web apps and operating system for dark mode, and that means it took a lot longer to get it. Material You allows you to add color accents to your windows, toolbars, and more based on the hue of your device wallpaper.

In fact, the very same feature is now coming to Chrome! This theming will be determined based on whatever wallpaper you choose on the browser’s new tab page, and as you can see below thanks to Leopeva64-2 on Reddit, the changes are instantaneous.

Of course, this has yet to roll out to the masses running Chrome Stable yet. For now, version 110 on Chrome Canary will have this ‘dynamic color’ feature, and only for those who toggle the “Customize Color Extraction” and “NTP Enable Comprehensive Theming” flags.

If you’re a regular user reading this, don’t worry about all of that. This just means that you’re going to see the very same feature come to you in due time, and when it does, Chrome will feel a whole lot more personal and ‘you’.

Newsletter Signup