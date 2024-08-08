Chrome is adding stylus support for text boxes on Windows

It appears that Google is readying a new stylus feature for Chrome on Windows. The feature is called “Stylus Handwriting” at the moment and will be coming soon for both Windows 10 and 11. According to the find by Windows Report, this new feature will give users the ability to write directly into text fields with a stylus, allowing for a more native experience for those that choose to use Chrome on their Windows devices.

Chrome will use Windows’ Text Services Framework (TSF) Shell Handwriting API to recognize handwritten text. This API is already used by a number of other applications, such as Microsoft Word and Edge, and should make for a smooth experience when utilizing a stylus to fill in text fields.

For now, however, this is very much still an experimental thing. If you want to give it a go a bit earlier, you can download Chrome Canary and search for the flag (it should end up under “stylus” or “handwriting” when it arrives) and try it out for yourself. As long as you have a device with a stylus, it should work in theory. Here’s hoping the final version isn’t too far off.