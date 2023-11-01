iPhone users can now move the Chrome address bar to the top of their screen

Google Chrome’s latest update for iOS introduces a flexible feature that might seem small at first, but is a significant nod to user preference: the option to move the address bar to the top of your iPhone screen. This change acknowledges the diverse ways we interact with our devices and offers a personalized touch to the browsing experience.

Hilariously, there was a time when Android users were pining to have the option to pull the top address bar to the bottom of their screen – myself included – because it seemed ‘cooler’. I suppose everything comes full circle, right? Anyway, let’s dive right in and check it out, shall we?

iPhone users can now move the Chrome address bar to the top

As previously mentioned, the address bar in Chrome for iOS has been positioned at the bottom of the screen I think since the inception of the Google Search app. While this placement suits many, it’s not universally ideal, especially for those used to different layouts or handling larger phones.

In fact, I liken the top bar placement to a rear view mirror in a car. It’s easier to glance up from a straight on position than to crane your neck downward, even a bit (Are you taking notes, chromeOS team?) Changing the position of the address bar is straightforward too – a long press on the bar gives you an option to move it, or you can adjust this setting in the Chrome menu under “address bar.”

Enhancing Chrome’s search and translation

This update isn’t just about where your address bar sits though. Over on The keyword, Google’s blog, it detailed a few enhancements to Search and translation too. It will now use artificial intelligence for both aspects of the browser’s operation, especially where it comes to translating entire web pages. Though it didn’t go into great depth on this, the company seems to be employing smarter systems and going beyond simple machine learning.

Regarding Search specifically, Chrome will now offer more relevant search suggestions, learning from your browsing habits to bring you closer to what you’re looking for, quicker. If you recall, this is similar to the update Android users recently got just a few weeks ago.

Security and Convenience Upgrades

Additionally, managing passwords in Chrome on iOS devices just got a bit more secure as well. If you can’t quite recall the exact URL or address for a website, that same address bar auto correct we spoke about in a previous update is coming to your iPhone too. So, if you accidentally transpose a letter or leave something out, Google will be a bit more gracious and fix it for you to save you time hitting enter, realizing you screwed up and having to type it all back out again just to get to a website.

It’s good to see Google adding a consistent user experience and feature parity across ecosystems. It’s been known to add features to Apple’s devices first – not only because it wants to capture iOS users into its apps and services as regular users, but also because, for some reason, the company’s apps look more beautiful on the competition’s hardware than its own. Anyway, let me know if you have an iPhone and how you use it with Google services as I’d be interested in hearing the differences for your work and life.

