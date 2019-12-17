“Chrome for the Holidays: Save up to $100 when you shop CTL’s End of Year Sale

Black Friday is well behind us but CTL is taking the holiday savings all the way into the New Year. From now until January 2nd, you can save up to $100 when you shop CTL’s wide range of Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, tablets, monitors and more. The discounts range from $10 to $100 depending on the amount of your purchase and anything over $99 qualifies for free shipping. CTL is based in Oregon which means there’s still time to get some great Chrome hardware under the tree for Christmas morning.

These savings can add up quickly if you’re in the market for a variety of devices. One of the best deals to be had is CTL’s Chromebox CBX1C. It’s already the most budget-friendly Chromebox on the market at $250 and it offers 128GB of storage which is 4X what you’ll find in the other base model boxes from other manufacturers. Throw in a $25 discount when you use the promo code HAPPY25 and you’ve got yourself one heck of a deal. With the money you save, you could even have CTL upgrade your box to 8GB of RAM and still come in under the competition.

The deal gets even better because CTL will let you use the promo codes as often as you like between now and January 2nd. You can shop a variety of already discounted devices such as the CTL Chromebook NL7T-360, the Chromebook Tab Tx1, Chromeboxes and even all-in-one solutions. To score the savings, simply head to CTL and shop for your products. When you check out, just use one of the promo codes below based on the amount you’re going to spend.

$10 off $100 – HAPPY1$

$25 off $250 – HAPPY25

$50 off $500 – HAPPY5$

$100 off $1000 – HAPPY1$$

Shop CTL Holiday Sale