Chrome for Desktop redesigns user profile switcher, Reading Lists coming to Android

Over the next few weeks, Google is going to be rolling out a revamped profile switcher for Chrome on desktop. Not only will it have a new landing page with updated Googley graphics, but it will also feature a fully customizable setup process which will allow a new user to create a space just for them.

While the profile switcher has pretty much always been available, it’s started to look pretty dated recently, so it’s nice to see the company upping their game when it comes to the finer details of the UI and polishing things that seem a bit more out of sync with their vision.

If you’re new to Chrome and you’re creating an account on the same device as others who already have a profile in your home, you can simply visit the person icon at the top-right of the browser, click the ‘Add’ button (a big plus icon!) and then follow the steps to complete your profile. The new layout presents you with the ability to upload a custom profile image, and even to choose a color theme! Normally, you’d have to go to the Chrome Web Store to choose a Chrome theme, but it makes a whole lot more sense to present the user with these options ‘out of the box’ so to speak.

It’s important that your Chrome profile feels distinct and separate from others on said device so that your personal information (saved passwords, bookmarks, etc.) isn’t accidentally changed or manipulated by a family member when they sit down to use the computer. Chrome themes go a long way to helping set them apart visually, and now the process is basically handed to you on a platter.

Additionally, Google is rolling out one of my favorite new features – Reading List – to Android! Over the coming weeks, you’ll be able to save articles you want to read later to your Reading List and access it across devices with Chrome Sync enabled. Now I have no reason to have over a hundred tabs open on Chrome for Android. Sadly though, I’ll miss my friend, the smiley face which appears at the top of the app when I have more than 99 tabs!