Chrome Companion: You may soon be able to pin Journeys, Notes, and more to the toolbar

According to Leopeva64 on Twitter, Chrome may be preparing to let you pin specific Companion features to the toolbar right next to your extensions. At this time (on Canary), the toolbar just says ‘Companion’, but per a discovered Chromium Gerrit, pinning your Bookmarks star icon, Notes you’ve created for Chrome web pages, your Journeys or ‘History Groups’, and more may be on the horizon.

Create toolbar container for side panel.

This cl creates the toolbar container for the side panel button and pinned CSC button. Followup work will include the ability to unpin/repin, storing this as a profile pref, and updating button highlighting when CSC is visible. Chromium Gerrit

I imagine that squiggly journeys icon will change based on what’s pinned, though I’m not currently certain if you can have more than one stuck to the toollbar and constantly visible. It’s worth noting that you can already access all of these things with the sidebar icon to the right of that, so this addition would simply be for quicker access.

Once the sidebar is open, you do have to choose one of these tools from the dropdown menu, so having one at a time at the very least accessible with one click would likely be useful to you. Still, you’ll have to let me know in the comments if you’d like this or if you’re concerned you’re going to have even more clutter to deal with in the Chrome browser.

I personally love this and would prefer to place my Reading List there. At this time, there’s been no mention of whether or not Reading List will make the cut, but I imagine everything in Sidebar will get an equal opportunity to be pinned once this feature launches.

Newsletter Signup