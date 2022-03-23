How to identify images in Chrome using Google Lens

Besides web search, Google Lens may be one of the most helpful products Google has ever released. You can use it to scan and translate text in real-time, copy and paste printed or handwritten text, call a phone number on a street sign, or even identify that shoe you saw someone else wear that you are now interested in purchasing. The more I think about it, the more the possibilities for Google Lens seem endless.

One of the things that Google Lens can do – and do very well – is recognize images from websites and be able to identify their location (provided it’s a landmark or business), provide a link to relevant Google search results, customer reviews (if applicable), visual matches in other web pages, and links that include matching images. Here’s how you do it.

Search with a picture from a website

To search with a picture from a website, open your Chrome browser and navigate to the website that contains the photo you want to use. Once you have the image up, right-click on it and select “Search Image with Google Lens.” A new tab will open that will contain the results for that image. If the image results are for an established business, the results will include its ratings and reviews.

This feature can be handy if you are doing research online for an upcoming trip, and all you have to go on are images from someone’s website or a screenshot from a video. The possibilities are many when it comes to doing travel research this way. Now all you need is your luggage and book that trip!