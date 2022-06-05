Chrome wants to automatically block notifications from sites that try to spam you

Google is doing its best to block out websites from sending you notifications if they become disruptive or originate from an “abusive” source. Spam websites, websites that overuse the notifications feature – you get the idea. These days, it feels like every single website you visit wants to ping you with something or be a part of your life in the same way that apps did back when the Google Play Store first blew up. Now, every restaurant, department store, and cat shelter has an app, even if you’re only going to be visiting it once in your life.

A couple of years ago, the company tested out what are called “quiet notification prompts” on these sorts of websites, automating the blocking process and allowing you to enable notifications manually if needed or wanted. The biggest takeaway with this is that Chrome tells you flat out that the website may be trying to “trick you” – ouch.

A new code change discovered by 9to5Google shows that work on this feature is continuing and that Google is extending the blocking technology to prevent any future attempts by websites it takes out! This means that even if you click “Allow” on purpose or on accident, Google will make a determination to continue blocking it. This does seem to take some of the choice out of your hands in the same way that Norton Anti-virus forces the deletion of Chrome downloaded files and doesn’t give you a chance to retain them (this is why I don’t use Norton!), but if the site is truly disruptive or abusive to Chrome’s notification prompt system, this may be for the best.

Feature Automatic Revocation of Disruptive Notifications Add a new feature and feature flag. Disabled by Default. Chromium Repository

Don’t worry though – the AI isn’t going rogue, and Google states that this feature’s decisions are made in step with top complaint reports by Chrome users who have already been spammed to oblivion by notifications from these bad actors. Let me know in the comments if you like this level of control and if you prefer to have some transparency or insight into exactly which data is collected to make these determinations.