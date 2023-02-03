Chrome for Android will soon let you delete the last 15 minutes of your browsing history

Back in March of 2022, Google updated its Search app for Android with a neat trick – the ability to delete the last 15 minutes of your browsing history with just a few taps. By tapping on your profile picture at the top-right of the app, choosing “delete last 15 minutes” and confirming via a pop-up menu, you could automagically remove search queries not just from your device, but also from Google’s cloud servers.

“Delete last 15 minutes” option – Google Search app for Android

Now, this feature is making its way to the Chrome app on Android, as discovered by Chrome Story. A new developer flag enables a “Quick delete” option which will appear in the three dots ‘more’ options menu found at the top of the browser.

Enable quick delete When enabled, a new quick delete option appears in the three dots menu allowing users to quickly delete their last 15 mins of data. Chromium Gerrit

While there are no screenshots for this update, and it’s not quite out for everyone to use yet, it’s sure to be useful for some users. At this time, we also don’t know if it’s being pushed to Apple devices or Windows desktops. Being that this is an account-level tool that connects to Google’s cloud, I imagine it will work across the board in due time.

