Chrome 126 is making mobile search easier with 5 updates

Chrome 126 is rolling out and with this update, Google is giving some love to the overall search experience on mobile devices. In an effort to make things just as seamless as on a desktop computer, they’ve rolled out five new updates that will make searching from your phone or tablet even easier. Look for all these new features to roll out over the next week or so.

Chrome Actions for local businesses

Chrome is introducing new shortcuts in search results for local businesses. When searching for a restaurant, for example, you’ll now see quick buttons to call, get directions, or read reviews right in the search results. This feature is currently available on Android and will be coming to iOS this fall.

advertisement

Tablet-optimized address bar

Chrome is refreshing the address bar on iPads and Android tablets. This redesign takes advantage of larger screen sizes and aligns with Google’s Material You design language. Notably, the website remains visible below the address bar drop-down, making it easier to return to your previous page.

Personalized shortcut suggestions

Chrome is bringing a personal touch to the address bar with new shortcut suggestions. Based on your usual typing habits, Chrome will suggest websites higher in your search results. For instance, if you often type “schedules” to access City Metro’s website, it will now appear sooner in your suggestions.

advertisement

Trending searches on iOS

If you’re looking for search inspiration, Chrome on iOS now offers trending search suggestions in the address bar, mirroring a feature already available on Android. These trends will appear below recent searches when you tap the address bar from the New Tab page.

Live sports updates in Discover feed

For sports enthusiasts, Chrome’s Discover Feed now features live sports cards on the New Tab page. If you follow or have shown interest in a team, you’ll receive automatic updates on how the game is progressing. You can customize your Discover Feed preferences in the Chrome mobile app settings.

advertisement