Chrome 120 arrives with Saved Tab Groups, enhanced Safety Check, and more

Chrome 120 for desktop is set to arrive shortly and with it comes a few nice feature upgrades that further enhance the performance and safety of Chrome for users across all desktop platforms. Obviously, other bug fixes and security patches are along for the ride, too, but let’s look at a few of the key new features you can expect in the coming days as your browser updates.

Enhanced Safety Check

Back in January of 2023, Google announced an update to Safety Check that nudged you a bit more often to check your passwords and detected harmful extensions. With Chrome 120, they are taking security up another notch and making Safety Check a bit more proactive. First, it will run in the background automatically, alerting users of compromised passwords, harmful extensions, Chrome updates and site permissions that need you to take action.

advertisement

Additionally, Safety Check will now be able to revoke site permissions (like location or microphone access) if you’ve not been to a specific site in a long time. Also, if you are getting bombarded by notifications from sites that you actually never click on and never visit, Safety Check will make it far simpler to turn those off as well.

advertisement

Enhanced Performance Controls

In addition to the Memory Saver mode that helps Chrome run smoother on all desktops, Google is now adding memory usage info when you hover on any tab in Memory Saver mode. To see this in action in Chrome 120, simply head to the Performance section in your settings and turn on Memory Saver. Hovering on any tab should now show you the real-time memory usage to see if that tab is hogging too many resources.

Saved Tab Groups

Finally, a feature that’s been in the works for a while is arriving with Chrome 120 in the form of saved, synced Tab Groups. This works just like the normal tab groups, but there will now be a toggle that allows for saving that group and it will then be accessible on other Chrome instances you have synced up. It’s a handy tool that will definitely help a lot of users who move between multiple devices.

advertisement

Chrome 120 should begin rolling out immediately, and if you don’t see it soon, you can always manually check for an update by hitting the 3-dot menu and going to Settings > About Chrome > Check for update. After a relaunch, all these features should now be available and ready to use.

Newsletter Signup