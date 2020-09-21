Students, grab the budget-friendly Samsung Chromebook 4 for $238 and score 10% cashback

There’s something to be said about simplicity and that’s exactly what the Samsung Chromebook 4 has to offer. The 11.6″ Chromebook isn’t the fanciest Chromebook on the market but what it does feature is a great entry-level processor and a wallet-friendly price tag. Like its larger sibling, the Chromebook 4+, the Samsung Chromebook 4 is all plastic and features Gigabit Wi-Fi, a variety of port selections, and a handful of MIL-spec ratings for vibration, humidity, temperature, and shock-resistance. While it isn’t as rugged as devices designed specifically for the classroom, this Chromebook is a great secondary device or inexpensive addition for the kiddos.

The best part about the Samsung Chromebook 4? It’s not only available, shoppers eligible for Samsung’s discount program can pick it up for as little as $237.99. For a little icing on the cake, Rakuten is offering a boosted 10% cashback on all Samsung laptops at the moment. You should be able to score the Samsung Chromebook 4 for $238 and rack up an extra $24 on your Big Fat Check from Ebates. Again, this isn’t the most powerful, full-featured, or premium device out there. In fact, it’s about as budget as it gets. That said, I know for a fact that many consumers are looking for a device just like this. A simple, inexpensive Chromebook that will get the job done for students in remote learning environments or workers that need a Chromebook just to get online. At $238, the Samsung Chromebook 4 is a really good option.

You can purchase the 4GB/32GB model directly from Samsung and eligible students, first responders, military, and others can grab a discount by simply verifying eligibility through Samsung’s Discount Program. When checking out, make sure you have your Rakuten extension installed and that you’re logged in. You’ll pick up that extra 10% cash back on this and many other products on Samsung.com.

Samsung Chromebook 4