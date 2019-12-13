This Chromebook is a steal at $199.99 but the deal just got a lot sweeter

Over the summer, Robby detailed some really good points as to why the Lenovo Chromebook S330 was an exceptional device to have around the house for the kids. Apart from being a great machine for Roblox, the MediaTek-powered Chromebook comes off as a way better device than you’d expect in the mid-$200 range. The one that Robby reviewed was the lesser model that had a mediocre HD TN panel but it was priced at $170 and honestly, it’s worth that price.

Since we published that little video, Google made some changes to their Auto Update (End of Life) Policy that added years to a number of devices and the Lenovo S330 just happens to be one of them. The Lenovo Chromebook S330 had its AUE date extended a full three years to June of 2025 which means a solid 5+ years of guaranteed updates for very little money.

While the HD model is a solid purchase at $170, Lenovo’s Rakuten storefront has a deal on the FullHD model that’s almost too good to be true. This model is normally priced around $280 and features a Full HD TN panel, 4GB of RAM and twice the storage at 64GB. For a limited time, you can pick it up for $199.99 via Rakuten and if you buy before Sunday night, you can grab $41.79 in Rakuten Super Points that you can spend anywhere on the site. You can pick up some pretty sweet accessories for your new Chromebook with that cash and don’t forget, you’ll still get 1% cash back for using the Rakuten(Ebates) extension.

If you prefer actual cashback, you can grab the S330 directly from Lenovo for the same low price and get 12% back on your Rakuten “Big Fat Check” but that deal ends at midnight tonight so you’ll have to act fast. As Robby mentions, this Chromebook isn’t going to win any awards for best performance but in the realm of $200 devices, it’s a champ and will serve you well for years to come.

