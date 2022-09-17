Google Chat gets multi-language Smart Replies and multi-media support

A couple of new updates are rolling out to Google Chat this week that will make the service more user-friendly for those using it on mobile or the Web. These new features were announced via the Google Workspace blog, but are not necessarily just for Workspace customers.

Currently, iOS users are able to select multiple images and videos and send them all at once in a Google Chat message. Thankfully, the same capability is now rolling out to Android users as well, with Workspace Rapid Release domains getting it as early as two days ago (September 15th, 2022). The plan for Scheduled Release domains is to begin the rollout on September 30, 2022.

Additionally, the Smart Reply feature in Chat, which suggests quick responses to messages based on your habits, is gaining the ability to respond in three new languages. These replies were initially only offered in English, but now will be able auto-detect the language you are writing in. If that language is Spanish, French, or Portuguese, then the suggested auto-reply will be offered in that same language.

This new feature will be on by default and is available now for all users on web with no admin control. Users can update their Smart Reply preferences within Google Chat or Gmail by clicking on Settings, then navigating to “Smart Reply.”

Neither of the above new features will be tied to any specific Google Workspace tiers and will also be available to personal Google Accounts. I truly appreciate when helpful features like these are made available to all Google users and not just those with a paid plan. Hopefully there is more to come as more users get comfortable with using Google Chat as a replacement to other messaging apps.

