Changes are coming to the Chrome Web Store

For too long, Google’s Chrome Web Store has remained an outdated storefront with abandon-ware lining its shelves. In 2021, Chrome extensions began switching to the new Manifest Version 3 (MV3). This new format should make downloading extensions less of a risky proposition for the average consumer. On the flip-side, there are some legitimate concerns that MV3 will hamstring developers by limiting their tools. The removal of background pages, changes to the way ad-blockers will work, and other issues bring some real negatives to the extensions platform.

But I’d like to talk about one major positive to come from the switch: A web store cleanup. During the Chrome Developer Summit (CDS), web devs got a chance to chat with the Chrome team about what lies in store for their web platform. In a Discord server created for the Dev Summit, Simeon Vincent (developer advocate for Chrome Extensions) talked about some of the effects switching to MV3 will have.

With Google’s extensions team setting a deadline of January 2023 for Manifest Version 2 (MV2) updates to end, we’re guaranteed to see some changes to the store’s content soon. As only enterprise devices will be able to run MV2 extensions then, I imagine they won’t be visible on the store anymore in much the same way the apps tab is only visible for Chrome OS devices.

Beyond those originating from the switch to MV3, more adjustments to the web store are on the horizon. When Discord user and developer of the playxylo PWA, “carlosj”, asked:

The Chrome Web Store hasn’t received major updates, and Google Play has started listing PWAs. Will these two converge and what will their differences be if not?

Simeon responded with the below comment:

We can’t know what those changes are yet, but anything is better than what we have now. His post also brought with it some sad news: The web store and Play Store merge that I believe many of us would love to see, probably isn’t happening anytime soon. It makes sense, as the Web Store caters to extensions and themes for ALL desktop Chrome users while the Play Store is solely for Chrome OS and Android devices.

Still, that the CWS team is updating the store in any way is exciting. Right now, the Web Store really seems like a formality as opposed to a proper app marketplace. While there are some “must-install” extensions, these seem discovered despite the store rather than because of it. This all comes as the Play Store web app gets set to make a visual update as well. Our own Michael Perrigo wrote an article about that recently, and as a heavy Chromebook user, it’s encouraging.

Maybe one day we’ll be able to do all of our Play Store shopping from the browser-based storefronts, eliminating the need for fighting through touchscreen intended buttons with a mouse. Even if we never get the Google Superstore, hopefully, the upcoming changes improve navigation and discovery on both storefronts. They could use it. What are your thoughts? Does the Web Store need an overhaul or should Google simply abandon the shop and wrap everything up in the Google Play Store? Drop a comment below and let us know.