Grab the new eco-friendly Nest Thermostat for just $99 to celebrate Earth Day

The new Nest Thermostat is a budget-friendly device that takes almost everything great about the previous generations of the device and combines them into one package for the average consumer. It’s a fantastic way to get your foot in the door if you’re new to smart home technology and want to control your home’s temperature using only your voice or a simple, modern, stylish touch. Having launched at the end of last year, it’s quickly become the go-to smart thermostat for most, except when the previous-gen model goes on sale for less.

Now, you can get the latest iteration of the device for just $99 for a limited time on the Google Store, at Best Buy, and on Amazon. This deal will only last through April 22, 2021, and is being promoted as an eco-friendly device for Earth Day. If stock runs dry before then, the deal will end sooner, so act on it as soon as you can if you’ve been considering getting in the automation game. It would normally you $129 to pick this up, so that’s thirty dollars in savings.

The Nest Thermostat can detect heating and cooling issues in your home via HVAC monitoring. It estimates ambient and targeted temperatures and by predicting time to temperature, it can determine what the expected behavior of the HVAC system ought to be. In doing so, it can identify anomalies that may indicate potential performance issues. For example, if your home stays too cool while the heating is turned on or if it takes too long to reach a target temperature often, there’s probably something wrong. If there is, you will be notified via the Google Home app and email so that you can investigate and get the heating or cooling issue fixed.

Though it’s made with more plastic than its predecessors, it is more recyclable and it brings the cost down. You are missing out on the neat bezel rotating feature that used to exist with these thermostats, but in its place, you’re getting a Soli radar sensor chip that detects motion. This means that the display will light up and show you the current temperature when you approach it. It also means that it can more accurately detect if you’re home or away by geofencing your phone and saving you money in the process – not to mention saving energy and helping you do your part for Earth Day!

At the time of writing this, the Google Store, Best Buy, and Amazon all still seem to have each of the colors in stock – Snow, Sand, Charcoal, and Fog – so you’ll have your pick if you jump on this soon. Let us know in the comments if you’ve already got this device in your home or if you’re planning on picking one up! If you’re uncertain about whether or not your HVAC system is compatible with it before you buy, Google has put together a compatibility checker for you to use ahead of time.