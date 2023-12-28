We asked the Canary Crew: what’s your favorite Chromebook in 2023? [POLL]

In case you missed it, we just recently put together our list of the best Chromebooks that you can buy right now, in 2023. It’s a comprehensive list of Chromebooks in all form factors and prices, but we wanted to know what our Canary Crew thought, so we put out a poll in our Discord server and asked them all to cast their ballot. After several of our members voted, we now have a Canary Crew fan favorite and the winner was not surprising to me at all.

A little bit about our growing community

Before we get to the winner, a little bit about our Canary Crew membership community. Through Patreon, we offer two levels of membership: a basic membership that we call Stable Subs that simply gets you ad-free access to the website for $2/month and a pro membership called the Canary Crew that gives you ad-free access to the site and also includes access to our private Discord server.

This vibrant server not only provides a place for true ChromeOS enthusiasts, but is also a hub for everything going on at Chrome Unboxed. We completely overhauled the server a few months ago and have been thrilled with the engagement and information that’s being shared there; not just from me and Robby, but from all of the members as well. If you are a fan of ChromeOS and Chromebooks, the Canary Crew is the place to be.

The $5/month Canary Crew membership not only gets you access to this awesome community, but more importantly, it helps Chrome Unboxed remain independent, allowing us to continue creating high-quality content. We would love to rely less on advertising to support our business and the Canary Crew is doing just that. We of course appreciate everyone who reads, watches, or listens but if you want to support our work and be a part of an incredible community, I would encourage you to sign up for a free trial. We hope to see you in the server soon!

The results for Favorite Chromebook of 2023

Now, back to the poll! After tallying the votes, the Best Chromebook out there right now according to the Canary Crew is the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook. We thought maybe everyone would pick a more budget-friendly device, but the Canary Crew is representative of ChromeOS enthusiasts who are interested in the latest and greatest, so this makes sense. As Robby pointed out in his list of Best Chromebooks, the Dragonfly is the King of Chromebooks because it packs in the best of everything. It’s as close to the perfect laptop as we’ve ever seen, and it’s fun to go back and re-watch our review to remember how amazing this Chromebook really is.

As for the runner-up, the Acer Chromebook 516 GE, Acer Chromebook Spin 714, and ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 were all tied in second place. These are some of our favorite Chromebooks of the year, so it’s no surprise that the Canary Crew loved them too. There was also some discussion from a few folks that the Duet 5 has a lot to like and even after being in the market for two years, this detachable Chromebook still deserves a seat at the table.

In the end, we know this poll is not representative of our entire audience and the members of the Canary Crew don’t reflect the general market, but it was still fun to see which devices made it to the top of their list for Best Chromebooks. We plan to do more of these with the Canary Crew in 2024, so make sure to check it out to cast your vote in our next member poll.

